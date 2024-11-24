IPL Mega Auction 2025: Remaining RTM Cards and Purse Size Fort All The Franchises Before Auction

The IPL 2025 season will be something which the fans are eagerly waiting for, and the road officially begins with the two-day mega auction event. After happening in Dubai, the two-day firsts is all set to happen in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although 1574 players signed up for the mega auction, the list was subsequently whittled down. In the forthcoming spectacle, 577 players — 210 from abroad and 367 from India — will be put to the test. Seventy of the 204 places that the ten franchises must occupy are for players from other countries. Ahead of the auction, check out the remaining purse value and RTM 'Right To Match' Cards for all the participating teams.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What's The Remaining Purse Value & RTM For All IPL Sides? Check Here

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be a spectacle, as IPL franchises seek to bolster their teams after retaining their core players during the retention period. The teams will feature a diverse range of players, including James Anderson (42), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (13), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, and others. All teams would have to strategically move in and make their picks without making any errors. While a couple of teams have a huge remaining purse value, certain sides have to be careful while approaching an athlete in the auction event. Have a look at all the teams, their remaining purse value and the remaining RTM cards they possess

Remaining Purse Value & RTM Cards For All Teams In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Retained Cricketers Of All IPL Franchises Ahead of 205 Mega Auction

Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah:Rs 18 crore

Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore

Hardik Pandya:Rs 16:35 crore

Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore

Tilak varma: Rs 8 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore

Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore

Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore

Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore

MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore

Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore

Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore

Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan: Rs 18 crore

Shubman Gill: Rs 16.5 crore

B Sai Sudharsan: Rs 8.5 crore

Rahul Tewatia: Rs 4 crore

M Shahrukh Khan: Rs 4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore

Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore

Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore

Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore

Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore

Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore

Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore

Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore

Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore

Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore

Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore

Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore

Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore

Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore

Nitiesh Reddy: Rs 6 crore

Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore

Travis Head: Rs 14 crore

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore

Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore

Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore

Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore

Punjab Kings

Shashank Singh: Rs 5.5 crore