Published 13:45 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025: Remaining RTM Cards and Purse Size Fort All The Franchises Before Auction
Check out the remaining purse value of all the IPL teams ahead of the mega auction in Jeddah. Also take a look at the remaining RTM Cards of all the franchises.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The IPL 2025 season will be something which the fans are eagerly waiting for, and the road officially begins with the two-day mega auction event. After happening in Dubai, the two-day firsts is all set to happen in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although 1574 players signed up for the mega auction, the list was subsequently whittled down. In the forthcoming spectacle, 577 players — 210 from abroad and 367 from India — will be put to the test. Seventy of the 204 places that the ten franchises must occupy are for players from other countries. Ahead of the auction, check out the remaining purse value and RTM 'Right To Match' Cards for all the participating teams.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What's The Remaining Purse Value & RTM For All IPL Sides? Check Here
The IPL 2025 mega auction will be a spectacle, as IPL franchises seek to bolster their teams after retaining their core players during the retention period. The teams will feature a diverse range of players, including James Anderson (42), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (13), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, and others. All teams would have to strategically move in and make their picks without making any errors. While a couple of teams have a huge remaining purse value, certain sides have to be careful while approaching an athlete in the auction event. Have a look at all the teams, their remaining purse value and the remaining RTM cards they possess
Remaining Purse Value & RTM Cards For All Teams In IPL 2025 Mega Auction
|IPL Teams
|Remaining Purse
|Remaining RTM Cards
|Chennai Super Kings
|₹55 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|₹73 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|₹69 crore
|1 (1 capped)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|₹51 crore
|0
|Lucknow Super Giants
|₹69 crore
|1 (1 capped)
|Mumbai Indians
|₹45 crore
|1 (1 uncapped)
|Punjab Kings
|₹110.5 crore
|4 (4 capped)
|Rajasthan Royals
|₹41 crore
|0
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|₹83 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹45 crore
|1 (1 uncapped)
Retained Cricketers Of All IPL Franchises Ahead of 205 Mega Auction
Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah:Rs 18 crore
Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
Hardik Pandya:Rs 16:35 crore
Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore
Tilak varma: Rs 8 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore
Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore
Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore
Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore
MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore
Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore
Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore
Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan: Rs 18 crore
Shubman Gill: Rs 16.5 crore
B Sai Sudharsan: Rs 8.5 crore
Rahul Tewatia: Rs 4 crore
M Shahrukh Khan: Rs 4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore
Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore
Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore
Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore
Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore
Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore
Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore
Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore
Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore
Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore
Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore
Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore
Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore
Nitiesh Reddy: Rs 6 crore
Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore
Travis Head: Rs 14 crore
Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore
Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore
Punjab Kings
Shashank Singh: Rs 5.5 crore
Prabhsimran Singh: Rs 4 crore
Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant HUG Yashasvi Jaiswal in Appreciation After Ton at Perth During 1st Test
13:45 IST, November 24th 2024