Advertisement

As the excitement builds for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, significant changes are underway within the teams. With new captains taking the helm and fresh faces joining the squads, anticipation is rife for the thrilling cricketing action that lies ahead. Amidst this buzz, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is making waves not just on the field but also in the financial arena.

Also Read: KL Rahul makes substantial progress ahead of IPL 2024! Shares new update while training at the NCA

Advertisement

Sanjiv Goenka on LSG's staggering rise

At the Republic Summit held in New Delhi, Lucknow Super Giants' owner and RPSG Group Chairman, Sanjeev Goenka, shared a remarkable revelation about the exponential growth of his franchise's value. Goenka unveiled an inside story that shed light on the staggering rise in the worth of Lucknow Super Giants within a span of just two years.

Advertisement

"I paid Rs 7000 crore for the license in the IPL for the team, and after two years, I sit on more than one offer at a value of over Rs 14,000 crore," disclosed Sanjiv Goenka during the Republic Summit.

#SanjivGoenkaAtRepublicSummit | I paid Rs 7000 crore for the license in the IPL for the team and after two years, I sit on more than one offer at a value of over Rs 14,000 crore: Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) Founder & Chairman of RPSG Group



Tune in here to witness the mega… pic.twitter.com/PBEUEGdr5u — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

This revelation underscores the meteoric ascent of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL ecosystem. Goenka's strategic vision and prudent investments have catapulted the franchise's value to unprecedented heights, solidifying its position as a formidable entity in the cricketing landscape.

The doubling of Lucknow Super Giants' value within such a short timeframe is a testament to the franchise's strong foundation, coupled with its relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the field. It reflects the unwavering commitment of the management and the unwavering support of the fans, who have stood by the team through thick and thin.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik to step down from IPL after 2024 season, keeper yet to decide on International career

As the IPL gears up for another exhilarating season, Lucknow Super Giants' remarkable growth story serves as a compelling narrative of success and resilience. With the league set to witness a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents vying for supremacy, the stage is set for yet another thrilling chapter in the annals of Indian cricket.

Advertisement