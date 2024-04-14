Advertisement

Iran Attacks Israel: In a surprising turn of events, former England cricketer and renowned commentator Kevin Pietersen faced unexpected delays on his journey to India for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in the ongoing IPL 2024. The reason? Escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel.

How Iran's war on Israel affected IPL 2024 coverage?

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to share his unusual travel experience. "Well that’s a first. Our plane last night had to go back and add another big load of fuel cos we had to reroute to avoid the missiles from Iran. MADNESS!!!! Anyway, in Mumbai and at Wankede later. One of my favourite cricket grounds!" he wrote.

The incident underscores the far-reaching impact of geopolitical tensions on everyday life and international travel. Airlines are increasingly cautious, rerouting flights and adding extra fuel to ensure the safety of passengers and crew amid heightened risks.

Despite the unexpected detour, Kevin Pietersen remained upbeat and eager to get to Mumbai, expressing his excitement for the match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. "One of my favourite cricket grounds!" he added, showcasing his passion for the game and the IPL.

As for Kevin Pietersen, he has arrived safely in Mumbai and is gearing up to bring his expert insights and commentary to cricket fans around the world as the IPL 2024 action between MI and CSK unfolds at Wankhede Stadium.