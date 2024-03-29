×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Did Hardik Pandya PUSH AWAY Lasith Malinga, then ask him to get up from chair in front of Pollard?

Videos circulating raise questions about the relationship between Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga, prompting concerns about potential tensions between the two.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga
Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off in an exciting IPL game on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In their 20 overs, SRH amassed a dominant 277/3, with Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 63 off 23 balls being the outstanding effort. MI responded with a spirited but insufficient 246/5 in their 20 overs. Player of the Match went to Abhishek Sharma for his innings that won the match. With a solid all-around effort, SRH won by a margin of 31 runs. Fans were on the edge of their seats during the thrilling duel.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's unexpected role in DC leaves Tom Moody SURPRISED in IPL

Advertisement

Is there any rift between MI’s Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga?

Hardik Pandya is currently facing substantial online toxicity, prompting suggestions that he should distance himself from social media. The degree of toxicity brewing on the internet during Mumbai Indians matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League has reached new heights, even if the players appear unaffected by the taunts and the occasional 'Rohit Sharma' shouts that reverberate in the stadiums.

Advertisement

Apart from the constant harassment directed against Hardik, which includes decrying his leadership decisions and ridiculing him for ostensibly disobeying former MI captain Rohit's advises, there have also been claims that Hardik shoved the icon Lasith Malinga, the current MI bowling coach and a legend in Sri Lankan cricket.

Following the Mumbai Indians' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, there is footage on social media showing Hardik shoving Malinga away as the latter tries to embrace him with a hug. Rather than return Malinga's gesture, Hardik chooses to shake hands with the SRH players and staff.

Advertisement

Another incident involving Pandya and Malinga during Wednesday's game infuriated the spectators. Before that argument, Malinga gave up his spot in the dugout to clear the bench for Pandya, who was getting ready to bat at No. 5 in MI's lineup. Malinga, who was seated next to MI assistant coach Kieron Pollard, gave up his seat when Pollard motioned for Pandya to take his place. Fans could forget that Pandya was next in line to bat and that it's traditional in the dugout to protect the comfort of players scheduled to enter the field, even if Pandya remained silent when Malinga gave up his place.

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the IPL 2024. Hardik Pandya’s team lost their opener against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs and followed by a loss against SRH. MI will now be facing Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1, 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TMC Delgation at ECI Office

TMC Seeks EC Help

a few seconds ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

2 minutes ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

8 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

10 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

11 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

16 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

18 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

20 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

21 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

22 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

22 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

22 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

23 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

23 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo