Did Hardik Pandya PUSH AWAY Lasith Malinga, then ask him to get up from chair in front of Pollard?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off in an exciting IPL game on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In their 20 overs, SRH amassed a dominant 277/3, with Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 63 off 23 balls being the outstanding effort. MI responded with a spirited but insufficient 246/5 in their 20 overs. Player of the Match went to Abhishek Sharma for his innings that won the match. With a solid all-around effort, SRH won by a margin of 31 runs. Fans were on the edge of their seats during the thrilling duel.

Is there any rift between MI’s Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga?

Hardik Pandya is currently facing substantial online toxicity, prompting suggestions that he should distance himself from social media. The degree of toxicity brewing on the internet during Mumbai Indians matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League has reached new heights, even if the players appear unaffected by the taunts and the occasional 'Rohit Sharma' shouts that reverberate in the stadiums.

Apart from the constant harassment directed against Hardik, which includes decrying his leadership decisions and ridiculing him for ostensibly disobeying former MI captain Rohit's advises, there have also been claims that Hardik shoved the icon Lasith Malinga, the current MI bowling coach and a legend in Sri Lankan cricket.

Following the Mumbai Indians' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, there is footage on social media showing Hardik shoving Malinga away as the latter tries to embrace him with a hug. Rather than return Malinga's gesture, Hardik chooses to shake hands with the SRH players and staff.

Another incident involving Pandya and Malinga during Wednesday's game infuriated the spectators. Before that argument, Malinga gave up his spot in the dugout to clear the bench for Pandya, who was getting ready to bat at No. 5 in MI's lineup. Malinga, who was seated next to MI assistant coach Kieron Pollard, gave up his seat when Pollard motioned for Pandya to take his place. Fans could forget that Pandya was next in line to bat and that it's traditional in the dugout to protect the comfort of players scheduled to enter the field, even if Pandya remained silent when Malinga gave up his place.

Does Hardik Pandya kicked Lasith Malinga? His hands, face reaction same story.

Does Hardik Pandya kicked Lasith Malinga? His hands, face reaction same story.

Not a good way to treat legend like Lasith Malinga. #HardikPandya #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/Yg5a5hNRTE — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 28, 2024



Ninna Hug Kuda

pic.twitter.com/ToAARNW68w — Kiran (@KIRANPSPK45) March 28, 2024

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the IPL 2024. Hardik Pandya’s team lost their opener against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs and followed by a loss against SRH. MI will now be facing Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1, 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

