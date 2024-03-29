×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Rishabh Pant's unexpected role in DC leaves Tom Moody SURPRISED during IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody expresses surprise at the returning star Rishabh Pant's unexpected role with DC during IPL 2024.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an exciting match, the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals squared off. In their 20 overs, the Royals amassed a formidable 185/5, with Riyan Parag's outstanding 84* off 45 balls being the highlight effort. The Delhi Capitals responded, but were unable to muster more than 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. It was only fitting that Riyan Parag received Player of the Match honours for his outstanding innings. The Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium hosted the game.

Also Read: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after RR vs DC match

Advertisement

Tom Moody is surprised by Rishabh Pant’s role for DC in the IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody revealed his amazement at Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant's position as a wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Advertisement

After a protracted layoff following a catastrophic vehicle accident in December 2022, Pant made his cricket comeback in the IPL 2024. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) cleared Pant to play as a wicketkeeper-batsman before the current edition even started, despite doubts about his fitness.

Recently, Moody expressed his opinions, saying that he had originally assumed Pant would be mostly used as a specialist batsman, at least in the early part of the season. During the present IPL season, Moody expressed his amazement at Pant's dual function as a wicketkeeper and batter for DC in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. Tom Moody said:

Advertisement

“I'm surprised he is keeping. If you'd asked me a month ago, I'd have thought he'd certainly start the first half of the IPL as a batter and the impact sub.”

Also Read: IPL 2024: Riyan Parag, Nandre Burger guide RR to 12-run victory over DC

In the first few games of this season, Rishabh Pant has battled to find his form and looks to be a shell of the player he once was. He scored 18 runs off 13 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 28 runs off 26 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his first two matches.

Advertisement

DC has yet to win a game in IPL 2024 so far, losing both matches against PBKS and RR. They have a bigger battle on Sunday when they take on the defending champions, CSK in their 3rd match of the competition on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

a few seconds ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

2 minutes ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

2 minutes ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

6 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

10 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

12 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

14 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

14 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

17 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

18 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

25 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

26 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

31 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

39 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

an hour ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo