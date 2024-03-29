Advertisement

In an exciting match, the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals squared off. In their 20 overs, the Royals amassed a formidable 185/5, with Riyan Parag's outstanding 84* off 45 balls being the highlight effort. The Delhi Capitals responded, but were unable to muster more than 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. It was only fitting that Riyan Parag received Player of the Match honours for his outstanding innings. The Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium hosted the game.

Also Read: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after RR vs DC match

Advertisement

Tom Moody is surprised by Rishabh Pant’s role for DC in the IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody revealed his amazement at Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant's position as a wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Advertisement

After a protracted layoff following a catastrophic vehicle accident in December 2022, Pant made his cricket comeback in the IPL 2024. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) cleared Pant to play as a wicketkeeper-batsman before the current edition even started, despite doubts about his fitness.

Recently, Moody expressed his opinions, saying that he had originally assumed Pant would be mostly used as a specialist batsman, at least in the early part of the season. During the present IPL season, Moody expressed his amazement at Pant's dual function as a wicketkeeper and batter for DC in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. Tom Moody said:

Advertisement

“I'm surprised he is keeping. If you'd asked me a month ago, I'd have thought he'd certainly start the first half of the IPL as a batter and the impact sub.”

Also Read: IPL 2024: Riyan Parag, Nandre Burger guide RR to 12-run victory over DC

In the first few games of this season, Rishabh Pant has battled to find his form and looks to be a shell of the player he once was. He scored 18 runs off 13 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 28 runs off 26 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his first two matches.

Advertisement

DC has yet to win a game in IPL 2024 so far, losing both matches against PBKS and RR. They have a bigger battle on Sunday when they take on the defending champions, CSK in their 3rd match of the competition on Sunday, March 31, 2024.