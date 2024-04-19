Advertisement

The clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings promises a thrilling T20 encounter as two powerhouse teams face off in IPL action at 7:30 pm. With a formidable squad featuring the likes of Ayush Badoni and KL Rahul, the Super Giants aim to outshine the seasoned Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni. The Ekana Sports City in Lucknow sets the stage for an electrifying match-up.

Also Read: KL Rahul reminisces upon his debut in the IPL with RCB

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra made a huge statement ahead of LSG vs CSK highlighting KL Rahul's role

KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been singled out by Aakash Chopra as a player he is excited to watch during their IPL 2024 matchup against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).The two clubs' upcoming match is set to take place on Friday, April 19, at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. After six games, LSG is now tied for fifth place in the points standings with six points; three other teams, including their opponents, have more points than LSG, who would move up to share the same total with a win over CSK.

Advertisement

In a video that he uploaded to his YouTube page, Chopra identified Rahul and Quinton de Kock as the first two LSG players to watch in Friday's game. He made particular mention of Rahul's attitude, pointing out that it sometimes causes him to play in a more conservative manner. Aakash Chopra said:

"You will have to score 190 and not 160. So who all will have a role to reach there? I am picking both openers. Both of them need to do well. KL Rahul is looking alright because he is in form. In fact, he keeps playing in a permanent fashion," “Playing fast and taking till the end, he gets caught in the balancing act at times, that whether he needs to play fast or cautiously, and for how long he needs to play when the wickets are falling from the other end. So it just cramps him a little. So it will be worth seeing how KL Rahul plays and how many runs he scores,” "Quinton de Kock needs to score runs because runs haven't been scored in the last two innings. He was actually batting well in the last match against Kolkata but he got out off Vaibhav Arora's bowling. You will expect him to score runs here because if he scores runs, 180-190 remains absolutely in your control. If both of them fire, forget 190, even 200 is possible,"

Also Read: BCCI take strict action against Hardik Pandya after PBKS vs MI IPL game

Advertisement

Rahul has amassed 204 runs from six innings in the 2024 Indian Premier League at a strike rate of 138.77, demonstrating his reliability and capacity to lead the Lucknow Super Giants' innings. However, De Kock has amassed 174 runs in his six innings, demonstrating his aggressive attitude at the bat with a little higher strike rate of 140.32. Both players have been essential to their team's batting lineup and have had a big impact on their results thus far in the competition.