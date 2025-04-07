Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Full Tilt In Mumbai Indians' Net Session, MI Warn RCB Ahead Of Mega Clash In Wankhede | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah is back in action and doing better than ever. The Mumbai Indians' talisman is roaring in the nets and is bowling in full force. It is a positive sign for MI, as they could be getting his services ahead of their much-anticipated clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Wankhede Stadium. Bumrah, who had terrorised the Aussies during the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Down Under, will be back in the Indian Premier League for the 2025 season.

Jasprit Bumrah Gets Back In Action, Delivers Toe-Crushing Yorkers While Training

The Mumbai Indians got their ace player back in the camp as Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah received the green signal to return to action for the five-time IPL champions. The superstar cricketer received the green signal from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and he is expected to be back as soon as today when the Mumbai Indians compete at home.

In a video shared by the IPL on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], the Mumbai Indians welcomed Jasprit Bumrah with smiles and cheers and he was seen bowling at full tilt. He also delivered a toe-crushing yorker, which is one of Bumrah's trademark specialities. The fast bowler was also seen interacting with Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, as well as famed NZ bowler Trent Boult.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Return Tonight?

While Jasprit Bumrah is bowling in full force, the chances of him heading straight into action for the Mumbai Indians are slim. The franchise may not take a chance on putting the load on him right away. Despite receiving clearance from the BCCI COE's medical staff and experts, Bumrah has been fragile and needs to be handled carefully. He certainly has the calibre to deliver under pressure. All eyes would be on him tonight.