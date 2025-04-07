IPL vs PSL Winner? Ex-PCB Chief Manifests Bizarre Proposal For BCCI

IPL vs PSL: Time and again, there have been comparisons between the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League for obvious reasons. While the IPL is way ahead in terms of revenue and popularity, fans from across the border still prefer to compare it.

Now, how about the winner of PSL and IPL lock horns? Not that it will be the first time such a thing will happen. Over a decade ago, winners of the IPL faced champions from other leagues like the BBL or CPL. That tournament was called the Champions League Twenty20. For sure, there is no bigger rivalry in cricket than India-Pakistan matches and hence this can be a good business idea, but the question is - will India agree to it?

“If the situation improves, I think there should be a team of IPL champions and a PSL champion,” ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi told Cricket Pakistan.

‘We can play in another country’

“If not in our own country, we can play in another country. Everyone wants to see India and Pakistan play against each other, whether in India or Pakistan,” he said.

‘Don’t see it happening soon’

“It is our dream because, of course, India and Pakistan produce the best talent in the world. There is no doubt about it. But will it be possible in the near future? I don’t see it happening soon,” he added.