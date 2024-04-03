×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Kagiso Rabada wants Indian Uncapped fast-bowling sensation to play in T20 World Cup 2024

During a recent match, Kagiso Rabada's Punjab Kings experienced firsthand the onslaught of the Indian uncapped star.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Impressed by the express pace and precision displayed by Mayank Yadav, South African and Punjab Kings' leading pacer, Kagiso Rabada, views him as a "potential candidate" for India's T20 World Cup squad. The marquee ICC T20 competition is all set to be held in the USA and the West Indies in June this year and Mayank Yadav's name is popping up at the top of potential candidates' list. 

Also Read: THIS is JUST THE START, WATCH me PLAY for INDIA: IPL fast-bowling beast Mayank Yadav clear in plans

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada backs Mayank Yadav to play in T20 World Cup 2024

The 21-year-old fast bowler from Delhi has consistently been pushing the boundaries of speed, as evidenced by his delivery clocking 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday night. With back-to-back Player of the Match performances in his debut IPL season, Mayank Yadav played a pivotal role in guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a convincing 28-run victory over RCB.

Advertisement

During a recent match, Kagiso Rabada's Punjab Kings experienced firsthand the onslaught of Mayank Yadav's rapid short-pitched deliveries, as the young debutant claimed three wickets with his explosive pace. Recognized as one of the top pacers in the sport, Rabada also commended Mayank's exceptional accuracy.

Advertisement

"He has got something that you cannot buy and that is raw pace. That is what exactly he is exploiting and exploiting it extremely well," Kagiso Rabada told PTI in an interview.

"The lengths that he hits, his plan is clear and now batters are going to be aware of what he can bring to the party but it is pretty obvious he has got immense pace and it seems he can control where he wants to bowl. When you have got pace and control as well, and he understands his role. So, when you have got clarity, it is no surprise that he is turning out performances like that," Rabada added.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He should play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I want to face him': Steve Smith excited about India star

Mayank Yadav has set a new season record for the fastest delivery with his lightning-quick pace. He initially claimed the top position in the list of fastest bowlers during his debut match against Punjab Kings and subsequently surpassed his own record in the match against RCB on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

a few seconds ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

6 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

14 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

18 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

19 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

20 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

20 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

22 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

26 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

29 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

31 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

31 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

32 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

32 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

35 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

38 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo