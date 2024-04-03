Advertisement

Impressed by the express pace and precision displayed by Mayank Yadav, South African and Punjab Kings' leading pacer, Kagiso Rabada, views him as a "potential candidate" for India's T20 World Cup squad. The marquee ICC T20 competition is all set to be held in the USA and the West Indies in June this year and Mayank Yadav's name is popping up at the top of potential candidates' list.

Kagiso Rabada backs Mayank Yadav to play in T20 World Cup 2024

The 21-year-old fast bowler from Delhi has consistently been pushing the boundaries of speed, as evidenced by his delivery clocking 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday night. With back-to-back Player of the Match performances in his debut IPL season, Mayank Yadav played a pivotal role in guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a convincing 28-run victory over RCB.

During a recent match, Kagiso Rabada's Punjab Kings experienced firsthand the onslaught of Mayank Yadav's rapid short-pitched deliveries, as the young debutant claimed three wickets with his explosive pace. Recognized as one of the top pacers in the sport, Rabada also commended Mayank's exceptional accuracy.

"He has got something that you cannot buy and that is raw pace. That is what exactly he is exploiting and exploiting it extremely well," Kagiso Rabada told PTI in an interview.

"The lengths that he hits, his plan is clear and now batters are going to be aware of what he can bring to the party but it is pretty obvious he has got immense pace and it seems he can control where he wants to bowl. When you have got pace and control as well, and he understands his role. So, when you have got clarity, it is no surprise that he is turning out performances like that," Rabada added.

Mayank Yadav has set a new season record for the fastest delivery with his lightning-quick pace. He initially claimed the top position in the list of fastest bowlers during his debut match against Punjab Kings and subsequently surpassed his own record in the match against RCB on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)