MS Dhoni may have played his last competitive match when Chennai Super Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league stage game of IPL 2024 on Saturday, May 18. RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs, eliminating the defending champions from the playoff race and ending Dhoni's hopes of completing his dream run.

MS Dhoni's first post after CSK's loss vs RCB

MS Dhoni appeared visibly frustrated after CSK's loss to RCB. He did not shake hands with the players after the game and stormed off the field straight to the CSK dressing room. Following the game, Dhoni shared his first post on social media, which turned out to be an advertisement for an automobile company.

"Time to take the leap. It’s time to do what matters. I’m starting my own team!" Dhoni wrote in his post, which he shared on Facebook.

MS Dhoni batted exceptionally well in the knockout match against RCB on Saturday. He scored 25 off 13 balls to take his side closer to the target when they needed 17 runs off six balls to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. In the final over, MS Dhoni smashed RCB bowler Yash Dayal for a massive 110-metre six but was dismissed the very next delivery. His dismissal dealt a big blow to CSK's chances as they eventually lost by 27 runs.

The match might have marked MS Dhoni's last outing for CSK as he had earlier hinted at taking retirement after the IPL 2024 season. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet and it is not known when Dhoni will retire.