KKR Official Upset Amid Pitch Row After Loss To LSG, Says Eden Curator Deserves 'Player Of The Match' | Reports

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a massive setback after the Lucknow Super Giants defeated them at Eden Gardens. Despite the home side putting up a strong showcase, they fell short by just four runs to pick up the win. The loss was devastating but has also reignited the Eden Gardens Pitch controversy as a team official vented his frustration over the loss to one of his CAB counterparts.

KKR Official Fumes Over CAB Counterpart After Loss To LSG At Eden Gardens

As per a report from Bengali newspaper Sangbad Pratidin, an interaction happened between the officials of KKR and CAB and spirits were seemingly low after the team's loss at home. The Knight Riders' official was upset over the surface and told the CAB personnel that the Eden Gardens' pitch curator deserved to win the 'Player Of The Match' award. His statement implied that the track's flat nature was the reason for Kolkata's loss to Lucknow in IPL 2025.

The pitch controversy has been a major debate, as it has elevated tension between Eden Gardens' pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee and the Kolkata Knight Riders. They sought turning tracks, which would aid their spin-bowling arsenal and gain a home advantage. But the pitch curator was adamant and exclaimed that no change would be made until he was in charge.

What Did The CAB Respond?

The Cricket Association of Bengal has been under fire over the latest controversy, and they have offered a response to the franchise and fans' criticism to change the tracks for a home advantage. CAB officials have argued that with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, they aim to preserve the track's condition and keep it balanced. Changing the tracks has the risk of damage in the long term, and they would not risk anything at this stage.