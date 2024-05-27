Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a celebratory video after their triumphant win in the IPL 2024 final, where they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets. The video, which quickly went viral, featured KKR players doing the 'shush' gesture while looking directly at the camera. The backdrop of the video was set to a popular Punjabi reel song, often associated with social media reels featuring SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

Also Read: HISTORIC! KKR lift their third IPL title after dominating win against SRH in final

Advertisement

KKR troll SRH skipper Pat Cummins after their IPL 2024 win

This victory held special significance due to its historical context. Pat Cummins, the SRH captain, had previously led the Australian cricket team to silence the Indian crowd by defeating India in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year. Before that match, Cummins had boldly stated, "there is nothing more satisfying in sport than silencing a big crowd," a remark that resonated deeply with Indian fans and lingered long after the tournament.

Advertisement

In a poetic turn of events, KKR's victory and their subsequent trolling video symbolized a reversal of fortunes. The 'shush' gesture, paired with the catchy reel song, served as a cheeky nod to Cummins' past comments, asserting that the silence was no more. Note, that Cummins was once part of the KKR squad and has even won an IPL title with the side.

NO MORE SILENCE. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Ejp9ABnj9d — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

Also Read: 'Only Indian who silenced Pat Cummins in final': Shreyas Iyer silences everyone in IPL 2024

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final here on Sunday.

Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash.

Advertisement

KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger.

Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump.

Advertisement

SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on.

First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over.

Advertisement

SRH could not recover from there.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders: 114 for 2 in 10.3 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 52 not out).

(With PTI inputs)