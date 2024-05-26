Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer's leadership shone brightly as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) triumphed over Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of IPL 2024 on Sunday. The comprehensive victory, achieved by 8 wickets, propelled KKR to their third IPL title, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in the league.

Fans laud Shreyas Iyer after KKR win IPL 2024 final

This win was particularly significant given the historical context. Pat Cummins, leading the Australian cricket team, had previously silenced the Indian crowd by defeating India in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year. Before that match, Cummins had remarked, "there is nothing more satisfying in sport than silencing a big crowd," a statement that left a lasting impression on Indian fans.

In a remarkable turn of events, Shreyas Iyer managed to turn the tables in the IPL 2024 Final. His strategic acumen played a crucial role in dismantling the Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting line-up, restricting them to a mere 113 runs. KKR's bowlers delivered a stellar performance, setting the stage for an easy chase.

As KKR comfortably chased down the target, Shreyas Iyer not only silenced Pat Cummins but also provided a moment of immense pride for Indian cricket fans.

Silenced Pat Cummins, silenced BCCI, silenced Jay Shah, silenced Travis Head, silenced Rahul Dravid, silenced M*di & silenced DMK. King, legend Shreyas Iyer. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/qNhgnUR6QO — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake)

This is Shreyas Iyer appreciation post ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fAM9pPlvYW — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07)

Shreyas Iyer, who was removed from the BCCI contract, has won the IPL title as Captain is just so iconic. 💜 pic.twitter.com/jSmz2WpWC0 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha)