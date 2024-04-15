Advertisement

LSG is currently going through a fighting phase as they are looking to push the boundaries with their performance. But the team has lost their last two matches, with the latest one being against the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a grand success for the home team as the Knights pulled off a solid victory, courtesy of Phil Salt's immaculate knock that put the team in a commanding position. If anyone is to blame for LSG's loss, it could be a name that recently wreaked havoc on the international scene but has been direly struggling to showcase his potential in the IPL 2024 season.

LSG's pace sensation turned costly after he conceded 15 runs off just one ball!

The Lucknow Super Giants lost in their away clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, and adding salt to the wound, an LSG debutant had a forgetful campaign. West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph, who is a part of the Lucknow IPL team, finally made his debut after he replaced Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq in the Playing XI. But the Guyanese pacer's opening in the IPL was tough as he leaked out major runs and failed to make a breakthrough. Shamar clocked an insane 150kph in his opening over, KKR's batters left him rattler, and he made a costly mistake after leaking 15 runs off one ball!

For Shamar Joseph, things went south after he gave out 22 runs in his first over. Initially, he gave out eight runs in five balls, but the final over was something that turned catastrophic for the pacer. Joseph conceded 15 runs off the last ball after 1NB, 1W, 5W, 1NB and a 6, which Phil slammed through the long-off to rub 'Salt' in his wounds.

In the post-match presentation, KL Rahul expressed his thoughts on debutant Shamar Joseph and said that he was excited about his first IPL game, but he needs to work on his consistency.

'That was a positive, he was bowling very quick. First game of the IPL, you can get excited, and Shamar was very excited and just wanted to bowl fast, sprayed the ball around a bit but that can happen with anyone. The positive was he was bowling very quick and he got the ball to nip around. He hit some good areas but obviously he has to work on his consistency and the choice of balls he bowls,' the LSG skipper said.