Advertisement

The IPL's El Clasico had Chennai Super Kings written all over the win. The batters excelled as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad powered through to put off a solid performance, and Shivam Dube also put up some big numbers on the scoreboard to put Chennai in the driver's seat. But it was MS Dhoni who blew off the roof after making a 4-ball cameo and dazzled the Wankhede crowd by scoring 20 runs. Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl the final over himself turned out to be a nightmare for Mumbai Indians as Dhoni smashed him in his over. In the innings break, the pundits were flummoxed over Pandya as they blasted their decision.

Also Read: 'Our Malinga bowled exceptionally': CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad credits Pathirana for downing MI

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya ROASTED by Team India veteran after final-over blunder vs CSK

For MI's it looks like skipper Hardik Pandya was the reason why the home team lost at Wankhede. CSK put forth a 200+ run target, which could have been lower if Hardik Pandya prevented MS Dhoni from hitting big at the Wankhede Stadium. MSD's 24-run cameo allowed Chennai to end on a big note. At the Star Sports' post-inning show, Team India veteran Sunil Gavaskar was miffed over Pandya's decision to bowl the last over.

Advertisement

"Probably the worst kind of bowling that I've seen for a long, long time. It almost looks like I've had this embrace with my hero. I've got the kind of deliveries that he's gonna hit for sixes. One six is fine. The next one is a length ball when you know this batter is hunting for a length ball that he wants to hit. Third ball is again a full toss on the legs when you know he [Dhoni] is looking for a six," Sunil Gavaskar said.

"Oh, absolutely ordinary bowling, ordinary captaincy. They should have been restricted despite the fact that Ruturaj Gaikwad had batted so well along with Shivam Dube. I do believe that they should have been restricted to 185-190," he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: MS Dhoni wins hearts with a sweet gesture, gives match ball to a fan after blazing Wankhede with 6s

While batting in the second innings, Rohit Sharma put up a fighting effort against the Chennai Super Kings and secured a ton, which garnered applause. But it went in vain as the Chennai bowlers were able to restrict MI, and could not even reach 200. CSK secured a grand win at IPL's El Clasico against Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.