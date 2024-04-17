Advertisement

With a spirited swing of his bat, Jos Buttler blazed his way to a magnificent 107 off just 60 balls, leading Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling two-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. His exceptional performance marked the IPL's most remarkable run chase this Tuesday.

This matched the record for the highest run chase ever in IPL history. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had chased down a target of 224 against Punjab Kings at Sharjah in 2020. The victory solidified Rajasthan Royals' lead in the standings with 12 points halfway through the league, putting them four points ahead of KKR.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma has no support in MI. HOW MUCH CAN HE DO ALONE?': Shami CRITICISES Mumbai

Cricket world in awe of Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler's second century of IPL 2024 and his seventh overall in the league has left the cricketing world in awe of the England white-ball captain. England test captain Ben Stokes was one of the first ones to laud Buttler's explosive innings.

Genuinly would have been more surprised if @josbuttler didn’t finish that game off when Powell got out,that’s how good the man is..his ability to read game situations and take emotion out of it is what set’s him apart 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38)

The dynamics of a large run chase and only the very best can max it. @josbuttler did it today, that is why he is among the very best. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha)

This is surely one of the greatest ever T20 innings .. absolutely incredible @josbuttler .. #IPL2024 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)

This is surely one of the greatest ever T20 innings .. absolutely incredible @josbuttler .. #IPL2024 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2024

One of the most magical T20 knocks in recent memory by @josbuttler. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end, and the required run rate was creeping up during the middle overs, but Buttler's perseverance and composure paid dividends.



A special mention to Sunil Narine, who was… pic.twitter.com/RoQJFS1fRV — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03)

They said it was not his day, he isn't timing the ball, his strike rate is low and he wouldn't last long. Never ever doubt Buttler. #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/z2ke0Q6oBN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif)

Also Read: 'Being one of the Big Dogs, a lot of pressure comes on him': Ponting's take on RCB star, not Kohli

Advertisement

KKR vs RR

Sunil Narine's explosive 109 off 56 balls set the stage for hosts KKR, propelling them to a challenging 223/6 in front of an electrified Eden Gardens crowd.

Advertisement

Yet, Jos Buttler had different plans. With the Royals seemingly out of contention at 121/6 in the 13th over, he steered them to victory on the final ball of the match. Facing a daunting task of 46 runs from the last three overs, and 28 from 12 balls, Buttler remained unfazed.

On a fresh pitch, Narine blazed his way to a rapid 49-ball 100, leading KKR's charge in this high-stakes encounter. Despite his dismissal by Trent Boult, after hammering 13 fours and six sixes, Narine had showcased remarkable confidence and skill against one of the IPL's premier bowling attacks.

Advertisement

KKR's innings largely revolved around Narine, who anchored the team till the 18th over, first forming an 85-run partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13). Yet, Buttler overshadowed him, rendering Narine's maiden T20 century futile.

Returning from a brief injury layoff, the England white-ball captain orchestrated the chase with surgical precision, striking nine fours and six sixes.

Advertisement

Despite wickets tumbling around him, reducing RR to 186/8 in the 18th over, Buttler remained undeterred. With 28 needed from the final two overs, he calculatedly smashed Harshit Rana for 19 runs in an over entirely under his control.

Buttler sealed his century with a six off Varun Chakravarthy's first ball in the last over. While he protected the strike to keep the tailenders at bay, he ultimately clinched victory on the final delivery.