Based on the standards IPL 2024 has set, some low-scoring games took place in the last few days. However, on Sunday, KKR came back with a massive total. Courtesy of yet another sublime show from Sunil Narine, Kolkata got to a total of 235 after 20 overs. In reply, LSG lost their way following the powerplay overs and what irked the fans is the approach taken by Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, when a monumental target was on the board. LSG lost the game by a whopping margin of 98 runs at the Ekana Sports City.

KL Rahul could not inspire LSG against mammoth total set by KKR

With the target of 236 runs in front LSG needed to fire on all cylinders from the outset. But opening batsman KL Rahul showcased his usual approach. The right-hander seemingly wanted to anchor the innings and hence proceeded with a cautious approach, with the potential intention of accelerating in the end, but the batsman could not last longer than 21 balls. He scored 25 runs in his stay at the crease and hit just three boundaries.

Netizens criticise KL Rahul for keeping a low strike rate

KL Rahul's defensive approach did not sit well among netizens, who criticised the player for keeping a low strike rate when the team needed runs from both ends.

Kl Rahul proves again why he isn't in world cup squard😂#IPL — Chandan samal (@Pissmeeofff)

@klrahul hope its clear y u r not gng... U can't eat 20 balls n then get out... U r grt for ODI... then y torture urself yar with t20... Its not for u... U will always bring doom to urself and whichever team u cap in t20. Pleasw focus on odi instead. — MonkeYogi (@MonkeYogee)

Average player bn k rh gya bhai — Monk. (@3DoubleHundreds)

KL Rahul intent in the POWERPLAY should be the topic of discussion... — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya)

While KL Rahul is receiving flak on social media but on the day the entire LSG batting line-up failed to attain the momentum. Hence, the 98-run loss ensued.

