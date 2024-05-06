Updated May 6th, 2024 at 00:05 IST
'Kl Rahul proves why he isn't in world cup': Fans blast Rahul for batting with a defensive mindset
KL Rahul's defensive approach did not sit well among netizens, who criticised the player for keeping a low strike rate when the team needed runs against KKR.
Based on the standards IPL 2024 has set, some low-scoring games took place in the last few days. However, on Sunday, KKR came back with a massive total. Courtesy of yet another sublime show from Sunil Narine, Kolkata got to a total of 235 after 20 overs. In reply, LSG lost their way following the powerplay overs and what irked the fans is the approach taken by Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, when a monumental target was on the board. LSG lost the game by a whopping margin of 98 runs at the Ekana Sports City.
KL Rahul could not inspire LSG against mammoth total set by KKR
With the target of 236 runs in front LSG needed to fire on all cylinders from the outset. But opening batsman KL Rahul showcased his usual approach. The right-hander seemingly wanted to anchor the innings and hence proceeded with a cautious approach, with the potential intention of accelerating in the end, but the batsman could not last longer than 21 balls. He scored 25 runs in his stay at the crease and hit just three boundaries.
Netizens criticise KL Rahul for keeping a low strike rate
KL Rahul's defensive approach did not sit well among netizens, who criticised the player for keeping a low strike rate when the team needed runs from both ends.
While KL Rahul is receiving flak on social media but on the day the entire LSG batting line-up failed to attain the momentum. Hence, the 98-run loss ensued.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 00:05 IST