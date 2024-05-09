Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: In a thrilling match, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants. SRH's dominant performance restricted LSG to 165/4 in 20 overs, with impressive bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed. However, the real spectacle unfolded during SRH's innings, as they chased down the target without losing a single wicket. Travis Head's outstanding unbeaten 89 off 30 deliveries and Abhishek Sharma's explosive 75 off 28 powered SRH to a stunning victory, with 62 balls to spare. Travis Head's exceptional performance earned him the well-deserved "Player of the Match" title.

Also Read: 'What the hell just happened': Cricket world shocked by SRH chase

Advertisement

Come to RCB trends for KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants owner was seen having a serious chat with team captain KL Rahul after their humiliating defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2024 match. The defeat occurred when SRH's opening pair, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, easily chased down a tough mark of 166 runs in only 9.4 overs, clinching a ten-wicket triumph.

Advertisement

KL Rahul scored 29 runs off 33 balls and he was clearly disappointed by the mauling at the hands of SRH.

The defeat was a huge setback for LSG in their IPL campaign, highlighting possible areas of worry within the team. Fans have started to ask KL Rahul to ‘Come to RCB’ after the defeat.

Advertisement

Come to RCB fampic.twitter.com/VGK7ISNpNW — Raj (@whyyysoseriouz) Come to RCB my boy @klrahul

pic.twitter.com/QPA19MVahh — Tha7a Fan (@ExposeThaIaFan) Come To RCB #KLRahul ❤️

Bring Namma Boy @RCBTweets #LSGvsSRH #RCBvsPBKS #PBKSvsRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/7bA6npXivX — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) Come to RCB @klrahul 🙏❤️



Karnataka people thrive for local players like you in chinnaswamy, you'll get the biggest cheer than any other RCB player, just join @RCBTweets and be the captain too 🥹pic.twitter.com/fnUJ69KpLs — Stan RSY ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ | ᴿᶜᴮ (@rsy_stan)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up for challenging matchups against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixtures. With a strong roster including notable players like Jos Buttler and Shreyas Iyer, LSG will look to showcase their skills and strategic prowess on the field. The clash against DC promises thrilling cricket action, while the encounter with MI adds further excitement to LSG's journey in the tournament.

Advertisement