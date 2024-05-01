How was Ayush Badoni given OUT by umpire? IPL umpires and MI ACCUSED after highly debatable run-out

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants clash delivered high-octane T20 action, culminating in an exciting victory for LSG by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare. The match, witnessed MI posting a total of 144/7 in 20 overs, led by impressive performances from Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan. However, it was Marcus Stoinis from LSG who stole the show, earning the Player of the Match title for his outstanding all-round display, with 1/19 in 3 overs and a sensational 62 off 45 deliveries. The intense encounter left fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling T20 battles in the future.

Ayush Badoni’s controversial run-out during LSG vs MI

The Mumbai Indians experienced another lacklustre performance in the IPL 2024, losing four wickets to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya's MI season is now in peril after losing for the seventh time in ten games. After posting a poor score in the season where batting is at its peak they scored 144-7 in 20 overs, MI collapsed as Lucknow Super Giants chased down the mark in the 20th over. While the match had its moments of excitement, Ayush Badoni's run-out prompted outrage on social media, with fans accusing the Mumbai Indians and the umpires of wrongdoing.

Ayush Badoni was run out on the first ball of the 19th over, leaving the Lucknow Super Giants requiring 13 runs from 12 balls. After Badoni played a cut past the point fielder and tried a double, Ishan Kishan missed the very first attempt to dislodge the bails but was successful on the second. Despite reaching the line, Badoni was called out because his bat was said to be in the air. The conclusion split internet users, with some, including the former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, suggesting that a portion of the bat was touching the ground, resulting in a not-out verdict. However, despite Ayush Badoni's controversial dismissal, LSG won the match and gave another night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his co. members. They look to bounce back but they might be a little too late for the bigger challenge as play-offs are near and their chances for the qualification are close to nil.

Aapke hisab se ye out he ya nahi

Rt for not out

Like for out#LSGvsMI #HardikPandya #ayushbadoni#T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/IO968cx7DH — Shubham Gupta (@withsonusood) Out or Not Out 🤔

Ayush Badoni Run out Controversy 👀#LSGvsMI #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/NGAr8AXCMm — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) What a terrible decision by third umpire of run out. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

The loss to the Lucknow Super Giants has complicated Mumbai Indians’ approach to the playoffs. The five-time IPL champions are currently ranked ninth in the IPL 2024 points table (just above RCB) and cannot immediately qualify for the playoffs even if they win all of their remaining matches. Their best hope is to enhance their run rate by winning matches comfortably. While there is a slight chance of advancing based on a higher run rate if many teams finish tied on 14 points, MI confronts difficult obstacles ahead, making it a challenging assignment for the Hardik Pandya-led team to win all of their remaining matches.