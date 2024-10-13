sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:15 IST, October 13th 2024

IPL: Mahela Jayawardene returns to Mumbai Indians as head coach

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have roped in former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach as part of a major overhaul ahead of mega auction. Jayawardene has had a similar role with the franchise from 2017-2022.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene | Image: BCCI
