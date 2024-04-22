Advertisement

While it was a memorable game of cricket between KKR and RCB, the clouds of controversy loomed over the match, and seemingly overshadowed the brilliant set of play. Virat Kohli's dismissal garnered the attention of the world, and his reaction raised further eyebrows. As for the result of the match, KKR won by a mere margin of 1 run at the Eden Gardens.

What infuriated Virat Kohli during KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 game?

It was the first delivery of the third over, Harshit Rana had the ball and he delivered a full toss which apparently came at an uncomfortable height. The ball hit the top of the bat and went up in the air, taken by Rana. The on-field umpire had no issues with the height and hence gave Kohli out. Virat, however, wasn't convinced that it was a fair delivery and straightaway sent the decision upstairs for the third umpire to have a look. As Kohli played the ball while standing out of the crease, the TV umpire did not find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. The decision stayed out, and Kohli's temperature rose to an extent.

Before making his way to the dressing room, Kohli stayed for a fair bit and gave the on field umpires an earful. The frustration however piled up to a level where he did not spare even his bat and smashed a waste-bin that was placed beyond the boundary.

Virat Kohli seen having a conversation with umpire following the end of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 game

As the match has culminated, a new video has emerged which shows, Virat Kohli discussing the matter that transpired with the umpire. Kohli's actions suggest he is still making a case clear and still sees his dismissal as unfair. Here's the video making rounds on the internet.

Virat kohli with the umpire after the match#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/663ttDNs7t — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat)

As RCB lost the match by just 1 run, Kohli's dismissal has become a classic case of "what if." RCB may or may not have won the match had Kohli stayed, but the larger picture remains the same for RCB i.e., they are still languishing at the bottom of the table. And with 6 defeats piled up, they need nothing short of a miracle to construct the chances of a playoff entry.