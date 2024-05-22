Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell's dreadful season for RCB continues. The right-hander batter departed on a first-ball duck in a crucial IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This was Maxwell's 4th score of 0 in IPL 2024 for RCB.

RCB fans bash Glenn Maxwell following another flop show

It was the 13th over of the match when RCB lost the wicket of Cameron Green. Green's wicket brought Glenn Maxwell to the crease, who in the quest to hit the first ball out of the park threw his wicket away. Ravichandran Ashwin got the wicket of Maxwell.

Maxwell's wicket sparked an outage on social media. Maxwell became the trending topic, and RCB fans came in unison to criticise the batter.

We apologise @parthiv9, you were right Maxwell is just here to make money. This man doesn't deserve to play this league pic.twitter.com/KZbTv9vijj — ` (@chixxsays)

Words can’t describe what shot was that from Maxwell.. poor game awareness. Am sure the coach is fuming right now #IPLT20 #eliminator — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani)

Maxwell for the love of god at least give yourself 1-2 balls at least. There were 7 overs left after this. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha)

Throughout the career, Glenn Maxwell never got settled against Ashwin #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/Xas9JzscnQ — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07)

Glenn Maxwell has an ego issue with Ravichandran Ashwin. He just wants to smack him and that's why the latter wins the battle because he plays with his mind. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket)

RR vs RCB: The Elimnator battle

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Shimron Hetmyer will bolster the RR batting as 'impact' substitute player. RCB are going with the same side that beat Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game to seal the play-offs berth.

The winner of the eliminator will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two. Kolkata Knight Riders are already through to the final with a win against SRH in qualifier one on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

