Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 22:37 IST
'Maxwell is finished': RCB fans lose patience with Glenn Maxwell as he departs on golden duck vs RR
Glenn Maxwell's dreadful season for RCB continues. The right-hander batter departed on a first-ball duck in a crucial IPL 2024 Eliminator against RR.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Glenn Maxwell's dreadful season for RCB continues. The right-hander batter departed on a first-ball duck in a crucial IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This was Maxwell's 4th score of 0 in IPL 2024 for RCB.
RCB fans bash Glenn Maxwell following another flop show
It was the 13th over of the match when RCB lost the wicket of Cameron Green. Green's wicket brought Glenn Maxwell to the crease, who in the quest to hit the first ball out of the park threw his wicket away. Ravichandran Ashwin got the wicket of Maxwell.
Maxwell's wicket sparked an outage on social media. Maxwell became the trending topic, and RCB fans came in unison to criticise the batter.
RR vs RCB: The Elimnator battle
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.
Shimron Hetmyer will bolster the RR batting as 'impact' substitute player. RCB are going with the same side that beat Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game to seal the play-offs berth.
The winner of the eliminator will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two. Kolkata Knight Riders are already through to the final with a win against SRH in qualifier one on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 21:14 IST