Mayank Yadav continues to shine as a rising star for the Lucknow Super Giants, leaving cricket enthusiasts and experts alike in awe. In a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 21-year-old prodigy showcased his exceptional talent, playing a pivotal role in his team's 28-run victory on the opponent's home turf.

Internet in awe of Mayank Yadav

Not only did Mayank Yadav outperform himself by surpassing his previous record, but he also delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2024. Clocking an impressive speed of 156.7 kmph, his bowling left RCB's batsmen struggling. Yadav's remarkable performance was highlighted by his crucial wickets of Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥



Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Since making his IPL debut this season, Mayank Yadav has been receiving widespread acclaim from former cricketers, fans, and cricket pundits. Social media platforms have been buzzing with posts and tweets praising Yadav's skill, precision, and potential.

Stop what you are doing and watch Mayank Yadav bowl. Congratulations #LSG, you've unearthed a gem. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha)

That’s a serious ball! #PACE — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62)

Tezzzzz aur toooofaaannnniiiii

What speed ⚡️ 👏 #MayankYadav — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar)

Captaincy of KL Rahul has been impressive. Got Siddharth with new ball to match up against faf and Virat. And how he has used Mayank in different phases 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

Mayant Yadav … 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 #IPL2024live — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)

The great news for Mayank Yadav and all the incredible youngsters we’re seeing in the @IPL , is that the brand new academy facility is nearly up and running. This facility is going to be world class and a place where one can only improve in being the best version of themselves. A… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24)

This Mayank Yadav Kid bowling like a child of the wind,,,pphhoofff. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi)

One cannot help but be captivated by Mayank Yadav's bowling prowess. His ability to consistently deliver high-speed deliveries with accuracy, coupled with his knack for taking crucial wickets, sets him apart as a standout performer in IPL 2024. As Lucknow Super Giants continue their campaign, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Mayank Yadav, eagerly anticipating his next spellbinding performance. It seems that LSG has indeed unearthed a gem in the form of this young bowling sensation.

Quinton de Kock’s astute fifty and pace sensation Mayank Yadav’s youthful brilliance fashioned Lucknow Super Giants’ 28-run romp over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Lucknow constructed their 181 for five around Quinton De Kock’s 81 (56b) and Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 40 (21b).

RCB threatened to miraculously scale 182 briefly through Mahipal Lomror, who produced a forceful 33 off 13 balls. However, Mayank’s scorching three-wicket haul (3/14) was not to be denied as the hosts were bundled out for 153.

