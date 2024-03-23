In the end, it was Impact player Shivam Dube (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) who led the charge in batting as CSK secured the winning runs to secure the sweep in the season opener match | Image: BCCI/IPL

In a thrilling match on Friday, Royal Challengers (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the target, finishing at 176/4 in 18.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Mustafizur Rahman from CSK was the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat top-scored for RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik contributed 38* off 26 balls. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra scored 37 off 15 balls, and Shivam Dube added an unbeaten 34* off 28 balls. The match marked the first successful match of the IPL 2024, and CSK started their title defense in style. The intense match was marked after RCB won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Shivam Dube makes a joke after defeating RCB in the IPL opener

In the opening IPL 2024 encounter, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets thanks to a masterful 66-run partnership between Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. Dube, evaluating his performance, made the amusing comment that he and Jadeja haven't been removed from the IPL final from previous year, highlighting their crucial contributions to both wins.

The pair's winning combination in the previous season's final was crucial to CSK's success. They replicated that performance in Chepauk, leading their side to victory with eight balls remaining in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Dube expressed his happiness after winning the match and gave appreciation to MS Dhoni, the previous captain of CSK, for teaching him the art of finishing games. Shivam Dube said:

“It was amazing. Me and Jadeja are still not out from 2023 (final). Finishing the game for Chennai is always something else for me. That's what I have learned from Mahi bhai and that's what I'm trying to do in every game. That feels very good when you finish the game like this and especially, on the first game of the IPL. So it feels very good,” "There was only thing in my mind. Watch the ball and play. Because I know what I can do when I am there till the end,"

As the Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a grave scenario, with Shivam Dube facing a deluge of short deliveries from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja's arrival brought much-needed steadiness. The two's pair proved crucial, as they scored 66 runs off only 37 deliveries, allowing CSK to win comfortably.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's competitive score of 173 for 6 in their allocated 20 overs, aided by Mustafizur Rahman's four-wicket haul, was inadequate as their problems at the Chepauk stadium remained.

Looking ahead, CSK will face Gujarat Titans in their next match on March 26, hoping to continue their winning streak in the competition.