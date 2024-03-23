Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 09:29 IST
'Our captain was CSK player in RCB jersey': Fans slander RCB after their setback to CSK
RCB faces backlash from fans following their defeat against CSK in the recent IPL encounter, igniting criticisms and discussions.
In a thrilling match on Friday, Royal Challengers (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the target, finishing at 176/4 in 18.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Mustafizur Rahman from CSK was the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat top-scored for RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik contributed 38* off 26 balls. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra scored 37 off 15 balls, and Shivam Dube added an unbeaten 34* off 28 balls. The match marked the first successful match of the IPL 2024, and CSK started their title defense in style. The intense match was marked after RCB won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 7th T20 match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday, 26 March. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 6th T20 match of IPL 2024 on Monday, 25 March at 7:30 pm. These encounters are expected to deliver an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess for fans.
