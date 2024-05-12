Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mumbai Indians in their next clash at the iconic Eden Gardens. All eyes will be locked on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma as he aims to be in form for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, Rohit has been in the waves for a different reason, as one of his interactions with a KKR coaching staff has been raging over social media. Amid the tensions in MI after being eliminated from the playoff race, the footage is being wildly circulated, but why has the video clip been an extensive point of debate?

Amid tension in MI camp, deleted video of Rohit Sharma sparks a frenzy on social media

Ahead of the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, one of Rohit Sharma's interactions with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Amid the downfall of the franchise this season, the video has added furore over the Mumbai Indians' situation. While the audio isn't properly audible due to the constant cheers by the fans, it is being speculated that Rohit is speaking about the Mumbai Indians and the team captaincy. The video was reportedly shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders, but it was deleted soon after. But the fans were quick to download the video.

Some of the excerpts from the audio are, "Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai...Woh unke upar hai... Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hain." (Everything is changing one by one... It's on them... Whatever, but it's my home brother, it's the temple that I constructed)

At the end of the clip, Ro can be heard saying, "Bhai mera kya mera to ye last hai," (brother, this is my last anyway)."

Amid the reported tension among the players in the Mumbai Indians camp, the video adds a lot of fuel to the fire. But the video has been misinterpreted and has been finding a lot of different perspective over the internet and media.

Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder made his homecoming to the Mumbai Indians. However, the situation was criticized by the fans as they were not content over Pandya being spoon-fed with captaincy despite having a potent man in Rohit. MI was the first team to be eliminated in the IPL 2024 playoffs race, and Rohit's focus will not shift to the T20 World Cup in the US & Caribbean.