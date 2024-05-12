Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans erupted against the Chennai Super Kings at the world's largest cricket stadium. The Titans were like a tank, as they rammed through the Super Kings' bowling lineup after Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan wreaked havoc at home last night. The Titans scored over 200 runs, and despite CSK's attempts with the bat, they fell short of the objective. Despite their victory, Shbubman Gill got into an issue with the IPL after the team was found guilty of violating the code of conduct during the GT vs CSK match in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: GT vs CSK: B Sai Sudharsan eclipses Sachin Tendulkar's record to accomplish a historic IPL feat

Advertisement

Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans penalized heavily for being guilty of slow over-rate during GT vs CSK clash

Gujarat Titans' skipper, Shubman Gill, has been fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in their match against the Chennai Super Kings. It was the side's second offence, as the IPL found them guilty of the same offence before. As a result, not just the skipper but the entire playing XI, including the Impact Players, will be paying a fine. They will be fined six lahks individually or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Advertisement

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a ton during the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: BCCI



Even though the team was penalized heavily, the team will remain positive as they have held on to their chances to the playoffs, even though they are slim.

Also Read: '... let us down. It's hard to control': Ruturaj Gaikwad dejected after GT hands heavy loss to CSK

Advertisement

Regarding the game, Shubman Gill hit 104 off 55 balls to help Gujarat reach 231 for 3, over 260 runs. He also formed a 210-run opening partnership with fellow centurion B Sai Sudharsan. Rahul Tewatia guided the team during CSK's batting innings as Shubman left the ground early due to what he later clarified to be cramping. The Titans' most recent victory has preserved their chances of making the playoffs, but they still have a difficult road ahead.

With 10 points from 12 games, the Gujarat Titans are currently ranked at number eight in the points table, while the Chennai Super Kings, despite suffering a loss, remain in fourth place with 12 points from 12 games and are in the top four of the playoff contention.