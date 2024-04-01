Advertisement

During the toss at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians' match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, the team's captain, Hardik Pandya, was greeted with boos from the home crowd. This response marks a continuation of the trend seen throughout the tournament, where MI fans have consistently booed Pandya. The unexpected hostility towards the captain occurred during Mumbai Indians' first home match of the IPL 2024 season.

MI fans boo Hardik Pandya at home

It appears that the Mumbai Indians' supporters have yet to embrace Hardik Pandya as their new captain. Hardik was appointed captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season, replacing Rohit Sharma. Rohit, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, has a massive fan base in India, comparable to other cricketing icons like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, owing to his five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

The decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain has not been well-received by the fans, who have continued to express their discontent by booing him at every match of the IPL 2024 season. This sentiment was evident today as Mumbai fans voiced their displeasure with Hardik during the toss against RR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Below is the video where MI fans can be heard booing Hardik Pandya during the toss between MI and RR.

As far as the toss is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the flip of the coin and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai Indians are yet to win their first game of the season, Rajasthan Royals have won two in two.