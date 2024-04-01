×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:26 IST

UNPRECEDENTED: MI captain Hardik Pandya BOOED by home crowd in Mumbai, fans chant 'Rohit, Rohit'

It appears that the Mumbai Indians' supporters have yet to embrace Hardik Pandya as their new captain. He was booed by the home crowd on Monday.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image:Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

During the toss at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians' match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, the team's captain, Hardik Pandya, was greeted with boos from the home crowd. This response marks a continuation of the trend seen throughout the tournament, where MI fans have consistently booed Pandya. The unexpected hostility towards the captain occurred during Mumbai Indians' first home match of the IPL 2024 season.

Also Read: David Warner STUNNED, MS Dhoni in DISBELIEF after Pathirana's ASTONISHING feat vs Delhi

Advertisement

MI fans boo Hardik Pandya at home

It appears that the Mumbai Indians' supporters have yet to embrace Hardik Pandya as their new captain. Hardik was appointed captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season, replacing Rohit Sharma. Rohit, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, has a massive fan base in India, comparable to other cricketing icons like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, owing to his five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

The decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain has not been well-received by the fans, who have continued to express their discontent by booing him at every match of the IPL 2024 season. This sentiment was evident today as Mumbai fans voiced their displeasure with Hardik during the toss against RR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Below is the video where MI fans can be heard booing Hardik Pandya during the toss between MI and RR. 

Advertisement

Also Read: RCB strive for team improvement as LSG keeps watch on KL Rahul's Fitness

Advertisement

As far as the toss is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the flip of the coin and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai Indians are yet to win their first game of the season, Rajasthan Royals have won two in two. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Manjrekar and Hardik Pandya

Manjrekar says behave

a few seconds ago
CJI Chandrachud

SC Chief Justice's Advice

3 minutes ago
Several students in Karachi allegedly walked out of a Coca-Cola recruitment drive late last month.

Karachi Coke Boycott

5 minutes ago
KL Rahul as a impact player vs PBKS

UPDATE on KL Rahul's fitn

6 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

10 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Sharma's unwanted record

10 minutes ago
RBI

97.69% of Rs 2000 notes

11 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

11 minutes ago
kangana

Kanagana Ranaut Campaign

13 minutes ago
Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Match Fixing' Remarks, BJP Urges EC To Take Strictest Action

Over Rahul Gandhi's Match

13 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

17 minutes ago
Sadhguru Accorded Rousing Welcome In Coimbatore Post Brain Surgery

Sadhguru in Coimbatore

19 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

20 minutes ago
AI and elections

AI and election security

20 minutes ago
Heat wave Alert Issued For Parts Of Jharkhand From April 4

Heat wave Alert Issued F

23 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Eoin Morgan

Morgan on Pandya

24 minutes ago
Employee increments

India demand-supply gap

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News7 hours ago

  2. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News10 hours ago

  4. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo