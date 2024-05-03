Advertisement

The announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has sparked discussions and debates, particularly surrounding the absence of many players who were labelled 'deserving' for the 15-member lineup. Many players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Rinku Singh and many more players, who have performed incredibly well were notably omitted from the squad, raising eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma indulge in a chat ahead of MI vs KKR match

After being left out of India's 15-man team for the T20 World Cup, KKR batsman Rinku Singh spoke with India skipper Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium. This conversation happened the night before MI's game versus KKR. Rinku was picked as a reserve and will travel with the team to the United States and the West Indies, despite not being included in the initial squad.

The official KKR social media account posted a picture of Rinku and Rohit's interaction. Rohit had probably just finished a news conference as he was dressed in national team uniform. On Thursday, May 2, BCCI head selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma spoke to the media after the T20 World Cup selection was announced.

Kolkata Knight Riders captioned their post with a picture of Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh," Always keep smiling."

As an authority figure, the legendary opener Rohit Sharma probably gave Rinku reassurance and encouragement during their chat. The exclusion of Rinku from India's roster of fifteen players caused a great deal of debate.

Regarding the rationale for Rinku's absence, Agarkar conveyed his condolences to Rinku and emphasised that the selectors faced a difficult decision in making it. He gave two reasons for the decision: the unusual circumstances in the USA and the need to add a second spinner to increase the team's flexibility. During the press conference, Agarkar said:

“Probably the toughest thing we have had to do. He has done nothing wrong, nor has Shubman Gill. It's again the combinations. Like Rohit said, we are not sure about what conditions we will get. We have tried to have enough options. There are a couple of wrist spinners, Chahal and Kuldeep to give, Rohit more options,” “It's just unfortunate. I don't think it has anything to do with Rinku Singh. It's not his fault that he has missed out. It's more the 15 that we felt gives with two keepers who are already terrific batters. So we just thought having another bowling option would be handy. He is still one of the traveling subs. That's how close he was. It's a little bit tough on him. At the end of the day, you only pick 15,”