'I was really ill for the last few days': Siraj reveals ordeal after being picked for T20 World Cup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday registered a comfortable 4-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2024 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This was RCB's third consecutive win of the season and Mohammed Siraj was one of the main architects of the victory. Siraj picked up 2 wickets to his name and was also named the player of the match.

Thanks to Mohammed Siraj's performance, RCB were able to restrict GT to a low score of 147 runs. Siraj dismissed openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill to break GT's momentum at the start of their innings. GT failed to recover from there on and kept falling into the trap further.

Mohammed Siraj opens up on his recent ordeal

After the game, Mohammed Siraj revealed that he was not feeling well for the past few days and he thought he would be dropped from the game against GT. However, Siraj admitted to manifesting how he would play if he was selected.

“I was really ill for the last few days. Thought I might not be able to play today but I really wanted to play so it was great that I was able to,” Siraj said after the match.

While he wasn’t well, in his mind, he had envisaged how he would bowl that perfectly pitched up delivery which will grow big on the batter and there couldn’t have been a better execution against Wriddhiman, who didn’t have the technique to handle such a ball.

“When I woke up in the morning, I thought I won’t be able to play and that I should take rest. When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that’s exactly what happened,” Siraj said.

Mohammed Siraj has secured a spot in the 15-member Indian squad selected by the BCCI for the T20 World Cup 2024. His inclusion comes as a significant boost, especially considering his recent resurgence in form, which coincides with a crucial period for both him and his franchise.

Having faced a dip in form in the preceding matches for RCB, Siraj's return to top form is certainly welcome news for fans of Indian cricket.

(With PTI inputs)