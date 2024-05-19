Advertisement

MS Dhoni was visibly frustrated after failing to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory in a tense chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 18. In the final over, with CSK needing 17 runs to win, Dhoni was on strike and started with a spectacular 110-metre six off Yash Dayal's bowling, giving CSK fans a glimmer of hope.

MS Dhoni is angry at himself after getting out

However, the very next delivery saw MS Dhoni miscue a shot, sending the ball into the hands of Swapnil Singh, dashing CSK's hopes. Yash Dayal held his nerve for the remaining four balls, ultimately restricting CSK to 191/7 and preventing them from reaching the IPL 2024 playoffs. Dhoni, clearly distraught, was seen hurling abuses as he walked back to the pavilion to see CSK's debacle.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was batting on 42, failed to connect with the next two deliveries eventually resulting in CSK's 27-run defeat. Had CSK scored 10 runs off the last two deliveries, they would have qualified no matter the result of the game. Yash Dayal's composed bowling led to wild celebrations from the RCB squad, with Virat Kohli visibly moved by the hard-fought victory.

RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

It was the sixth straight win for RCB, who first posted a solid 218 for five after being invited to bat and then restricted CSK to 191 for 7 to make it to the playoffs for the ninth time in 15 seasons.

RCB survived a scare as Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) had conjured up hopes of a turnaround after Rachin Ravindra's 61 but Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to take the hosts home.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs.

While it was ecstasy for RCB, the legion of fans of Dhoni sank into despair as it could potentially be the last time they witnessed their 'Thala' perform on a cricket field.

Down and out after losing seven out of their first eight games, RCB had weaved five wins on the trot to script a remarkable turnaround and give themselves a chance to make it to the final four.

On Saturday, the hosts needed to win by at least 18 runs to book the final play-off berth and they did that in style with yet another impressive show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With PTI inputs)