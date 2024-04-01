×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then gives away 3 dot balls as CSK lose IPL match

The decision proved to be pivotal, especially considering the mounting required run rate and CSK's chase of DC's challenging total.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the recent clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni's return to the pitch after a hiatus of over 300 days was nothing short of a spectacle. Dhoni, the iconic former Indian captain, walked into bat amidst a charged atmosphere, reminding fans of his cricketing genius with every boundary he scored.

Also Read: 'This is MS Dhoni's last season': Ravi Shastri gets into the GENIUS mind of MSD reveals his CSK POA

MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, sparks massive debate

However, a particular moment during the 19th over of CSK's innings has sparked a massive debate among cricket enthusiasts. With Dhoni on strike and Ravindra Jadeja at the non-striker's end, Dhoni chose to deny a single to Jadeja on multiple occasions, much to the surprise and bewilderment of many.

The decision proved to be pivotal, especially considering the mounting required run rate and CSK's chase of DC's challenging total of 191/5. While Dhoni managed to showcase glimpses of his vintage form, scoring an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, it wasn't enough to steer CSK to victory. The team fell short by 20 runs, finishing at 171/6 in 20 overs.

DC's captain, Rishabh Pant, played a crucial role in setting the target with a blistering performance with the bat. His innings, combined with disciplined bowling efforts from the DC bowlers, ensured that CSK's valiant effort led by Dhoni went in vain.

Also Read: Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav rank?

The debate surrounding Dhoni's decision to deny singles to Jadeja has divided opinions. While some argue that Dhoni's experience and game awareness should not be questioned, others believe that a partnership between the two could have potentially changed the outcome of the match.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 00:46 IST

