After leading the team to a record-equalling 5th IPL title in 2023, fans expected MS Dhoni to resume the captaincy duties of CSK in IPL 2024. However, as always Dhoni had ideas of his own. He startled the entire cricket fraternity on the eve of IPL 2024's opening encounter. Thereby, pioneering the transition phase in the CSK camp.

MS Dhoni relinquishes CSK's captaincy position

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been chosen as the face of the change in CSK. He has been given the captaincy onus following MS Dhoni's relinquishment. Till now, Gaikwad has led the side well. CSK are currently two out of two in IPL 2024. And till now they haven't dropped a sweat. Nevertheless, when the adversity will arrive for Gaikwad, he will have a person present behind the wickets for a quick chat.

Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni's transition plans

Putting head to CSK's situation, former India head coach, Ravi Shastri has voiced that it would be Dhoni's last season. Shastri added that before announcing retirement, Dhoni made sure to put Ruturaj Gaikwad in focus at the right time. Moreover, he also said that Dhoni would give leeway to Gaikwad to have his ideas in position. He concluded by saying it would not be like the 2021 edition when Ravindra Jadeja was put into captaincy shoes.

"This is MS Dhoni's last season okay, very clear. You know depends how his body copes with everything, whether he plays the whole season or doesn't play the whole season, only time will tell," Shastri told Star Sports.

"But what he has done is that he said, 'I don't want to give the job to Ruturaj halfway through the tournament. Be in the hot seat from the outside, I am watching from the back, if he needs some help, I am there to help him out."

"But, I think as compared to the year when Jadeja was captain, MS (Dhoni) will take more and more of the backseat and probably contribute just in a little way between the drinks break or something like that. But he will give him the freedom to go and express himself. But I see less interference from Dhoni and he will throw the bait to Ruturaj," Shastri added.