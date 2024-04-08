Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 season's 22nd match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to field first.

MS Dhoni drops a sitter

A surprising moment during the match was a missed catch by the usually reliable MS Dhoni. In the 18th over delivered by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, Dhoni failed to hold onto a catch from KKR's all-rounder Andre Russell. This rare mistake from Dhoni reminded fans that even legends can have off moments.

The online community, however, seemed unwilling to accept this slip-up from the 42-year-old wicket-keeper, who is speculated to be in his final IPL season. Questions arose about whether age is starting to affect MS Dhoni's performance on the field. Note, Dhoni has won a record five titles for CSK in the IPL and is one of the most successful teams of the league's history.

Fortunately for CSK, Russell's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the following over. Russell managed only 10 runs from 10 balls, further weakening KKR's position at 127/7 after 18.2 overs.