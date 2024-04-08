×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Age FINALLY catching up with MS Dhoni? Former CSK captain drops a sitter

In the 18th over delivered by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, Dhoni failed to hold onto a catch from KKR's all-rounder Andre Russell.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni drops a catch | Image:IPL
In the IPL 2024 season's 22nd match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to field first.

Also Read: 'He is yet not moved on from CSK': Faf du Plessis draws flak in IPL 2024 over out-of-the blue remark

MS Dhoni drops a sitter

A surprising moment during the match was a missed catch by the usually reliable MS Dhoni. In the 18th over delivered by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, Dhoni failed to hold onto a catch from KKR's all-rounder Andre Russell. This rare mistake from Dhoni reminded fans that even legends can have off moments.

The online community, however, seemed unwilling to accept this slip-up from the 42-year-old wicket-keeper, who is speculated to be in his final IPL season. Questions arose about whether age is starting to affect MS Dhoni's performance on the field. Note, Dhoni has won a record five titles for CSK in the IPL and is one of the most successful teams of the league's history. 

Also Read: 'I didn't want to get retained by them': Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

Fortunately for CSK, Russell's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the following over. Russell managed only 10 runs from 10 balls, further weakening KKR's position at 127/7 after 18.2 overs.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

