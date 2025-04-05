'This Victory Needs To Be Celebrated': Rishabh Pant in High Spirits, Zaheer Khan Radiates Motivation After LSG's Win | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants have secured a massive win over the Mumbai Indians, and it calls for a celebration after such a victory. At the dressing room, skipper Rishabh Pant looked relaxed and had a smile as a big load had come off his shoulders. Owner Sanjiv Goenka was also spotted in the dressing room as he applauded the team while Zaheer Khan presented a motivating speech to commemorate the Super Giants' win over the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Zaheer Khan Delivers Motivated Speech, Rishabh Looks Relaxed As LSG Celebrate Win At Dressing Room

In a video shared by 'X' [Formerly Twitter], the Lucknow Super Giants dressing room looked upbeat after securing a much-needed win over the Mumbai Indians. The Hardik Pandya-led side crumbled under pressure, allowing LSG to pick up a strong win at Ekana. The Super Giants dressing room was beaming with smiles as the team's standout players received medals. LSG mentor Zaheer Khan was also beaming with joy after the victory.

"I think this victory needs to be celebrated, and all our batters need to be thanked for sure. Aiden, I think you just facing six deliveries and still keeping in the game, and when Mitch got out, the way you controlled the innings, it's a special, special ability.

"Ayush, well done. You're going to be that glue in this batting order. Miller, the way you finished the innings, it was commendable. While batting, it was evident, and we achieved what we achieved. With bowling, I have no doubt this team is gonna achieve that. We have the capabilities. It's just about getting everything together, and that's the journey we are on," Zaheer Khan said at the LSG Dressing Room.

Lucknow Are Back In Shape, Aims To Remain In Form

The Lucknow Super Giants look composed during their outing against Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram pulled off a strong start with the bat and set the tone for the rest of the batters. LSG managed to score 203 despite resistance from MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who had secured a five-for.