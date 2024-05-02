Advertisement

MS Dhoni once again delivered a final over blitz for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. Dhoni received a deafening reception from the Chepauk crowd when he walked into the middle, and he did not disappoint them. The former CSK captain played an 11-ball cameo of 14 balls and smacked a four and mammoth six in the final over of the CSK innings. Following the strikes, Dhoni got dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024.

Also Read | 'What 40. You can't be only 3 years older than me?': Rohit Sharma openly questions IPL veteran's age

Advertisement

MS Dhoni gets dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024

It is been a unique IPL season for MS Dhoni. The batter is free from the captaincy responsibility and plays as a dedicated finisher. In IPL 2024, Dhoni has consistently come in the death overs and has given his side the final impetus. He seemingly succeeded in providing CSK the momentum again, and in the process smashed a huge six over the sweeper cover region. It was the second last delivery of the 20th over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh. It landed in the zone of MS Dhoni, who completely bludgeoned it.

Advertisement

After the spectacular strike, MS Dhoni looked to nail another one on the final ball of the innings, but could not get the ideal connection. He was dropped by Harshal Patel, who was stationed at the short third-man place. Patel completed the job by dismissing Dhoni through the mode of run-out. It is MS Dhoni's first dismissal in IPL 2024. He was looking for two but ended up short by a few centimeters.

The run-out dismissal reminded many fans on social media about the unlucky way he got out in ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi final against New Zealand.

Also Read | MS Dhoni muscles a MONSTROUS six on Arshdeep Singh in the final over of CSK innings vs PBKS - WATCH

Advertisement

PBKS beat CSK by 7 wickets

A 64-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw for the second wicket laid the foundation for Punjab Kings' seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bairstow struck a 30-ball 46 and Rossouw hit 43 off 23 deliveries, following which Shashank Singh (25 not out) and Sam Curran (26 not out) were involved in an unbroken 50-run stand, which took the team past CSK's total of 162/7 with 13 balls to spare.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only CSK batter who remained rock solid, scoring a 48-ball 62 as some incisive spin bowling by the PBKS spin duo of Harpreet Brar (2/17) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) restricted the five-time champions a below-par total.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)