During Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Punjab Kings seamer Harshal Patel exhibited a touching display of sportsmanship. Despite spoiling the party for over 20,000 spectators by dismissing the legendary Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper batter, MS Dhoni, in the 19th over of the first innings, Harshal Patel chose not to celebrate.

Harshal Patel on taking MS Dhoni's wicket

MS Dhoni, batting at number nine with CSK on 150/7 after 18.4 overs, faced a slower yorker from Harshal Patel, resulting in his dismissal for a golden duck as the ball crashed into his stumps. This is only the second time MS Dhoni has been dismissed in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Harshal Patel later shared during the mid-innings interview that his decision not to celebrate stemmed from the immense respect he holds for MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team as well as CSK.

“I definitely misjudged the wicket, it was a bit on the drier side. The ball that we hit on the hard length, it was not going off fast. It is not stopping but it is definitely a slow wicket,” Harshal Patel said about the surface. When asked about the dismissal of MS Dhoni, Harshal Patel said, “I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out.”

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings by 28 runs. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets to his name as CSK restricted PBKS to 139/9 in 20 overs. Batting first, CSK had scored 167/9 in 20 overs thanks to Jadeja's 43 off 26 balls. Jadeja's all-round performer helped CSK clinch 2 crucial points in the IPL 2024 table.

CSK has now climbed to the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points to their name.



