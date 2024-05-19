Advertisement

In a high-stakes encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, MS Dhoni sent the crowd into a frenzy with a colossal 110-metre six. This thrilling moment unfolded during the last league stage match of IPL 2024 for both teams.

MS Dhoni smashes humongous six

MS Dhoni's mammoth hit came off Yash Dayal's bowling, on the very first ball of the final over, when CSK needed 17 runs off 6 balls to secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs and 35 runs to win the match. Dhoni hit the six behind the wicket, leaving fans and commentators in awe.

Last Six In Yellow, Thank you for everything MS 💛 pic.twitter.com/vyDnCcSIyx — DHONI GIFS™ (@DhoniGifs)

However, the joy was short-lived as Yash Dayal dismissed MS Dhoni on the very next ball, dealing a critical blow to CSK's chase.

MS Dhoni's wicket marked a turning point in the game. Despite his valiant effort, CSK struggled to recover from the setback. RCB's disciplined bowling and fielding ensured that CSK could not meet the required target. Ultimately, RCB restricted CSK to 191/7 in their 20 overs, falling short of RCB's first innings score of 218/5.

The defeat meant that CSK not only lost the match by 27 runs but also missed out on qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. For MS Dhoni, this game could potentially mark the end of an illustrious IPL career. Speculations are rife that Dhoni might retire before the next season, making this match a poignant moment for his fans and the cricketing fraternity.

RCB will now play in the Eliminator on May 22. The opponent is yet to be decided but it would either be Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR and SRH's upcoming games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings respectively will determine who will play whom.