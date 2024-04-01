Advertisement

MS Dhoni made an exhilarating return to the crease after as long as 400 days. The CSK talisman came to the middle at number eight and scored a flashy 37 in just 16 balls. Smashing fours and sixes, MSD created a delirium of sorts at Vizag, generating an unprecedented state where the crowd found joy in the innings of a player more than the final outcome.

MS Dhoni modifies history books

Whenever MS Dhoni arrives in the middle, something spectacular is always in the offing. This time as well when the 42-year-old held his eminent stick, records broke. Dhoni modified the history books on three accounts, becoming a player to create the following milestones:

Dhoni has scored most 20 or more runs in an over among Indians

First WK batter to complete 5000 runs in IPL

First batter to complete 100 Sixes in 19th & 20th over in IPL

First Asian Wicket Keeper to complete 7000 runs in T20



MS Dhoni wins hearts with his blistering knock

CSK lost the match but the fans of the franchise might still have a smile on their face as their talisman, the former captain, the face of Chennai Super Kings himself, MS Dhoni had quite a stay during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Following a couple of easy victories, CSK was finally challenged in IPL 2024 and in came Dhoni to showcase that he has still got it. Dhoni scored a quick-fire 37 in just 16 balls.

The Vizag crowd witnessed a time travel and a bearer of that was none other than MS Dhoni. Came in at number 8 when Chennai Super Kings was facing the threat of loss. Dhoni smashed a boundary on the first ball he faced. He was dropped on the second ball, and following that, there was no looking back. He smashed 3 more boundaries and sent the ball into the stands three times. He scored 36 off 16 balls. While his innings could not snatch a victory for Chennai, a last-ball six gave the fans what they wanted.

MS Dhoni has a long history of smashing the last ball for a 6. He has done that countless times in the career span of almost two decades. A similar sight was displayed in the DC vs CSK match as well, where MSD smashed a six on Anrich Nortje, which happened to be the last ball of the CSK innings.