×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

MS Dhoni holds bat after a year in IPL, needs only 16 balls to create FOUR first-time ever records

MS Dhoni leaves the cricket world astounded with his exceptional knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He modified the history books with his innings.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni made an exhilarating return to the crease after as long as 400 days. The CSK talisman came to the middle at number eight and scored a flashy 37 in just 16 balls. Smashing fours and sixes, MSD created a delirium of sorts at Vizag, generating an unprecedented state where the crowd found joy in the innings of a player more than the final outcome.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant's unwavering self-belief leads to DC’s first IPL 2024 win

Advertisement

MS Dhoni modifies history books

Whenever MS Dhoni arrives in the middle, something spectacular is always in the offing. This time as well when the 42-year-old held his eminent stick, records broke. Dhoni modified the history books on three accounts, becoming a player to create the following milestones:

Advertisement
  • Dhoni has scored most 20 or more runs in an over among Indians
  • First WK batter to complete 5000 runs in IPL
  • First batter to complete 100 Sixes in 19th & 20th over in IPL
  • First Asian Wicket Keeper to complete 7000 runs in T20
     

Also Read | Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

MS Dhoni wins hearts with his blistering knock

CSK lost the match but the fans of the franchise might still have a smile on their face as their talisman, the former captain, the face of Chennai Super Kings himself, MS Dhoni had quite a stay during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Following a couple of easy victories, CSK was finally challenged in IPL 2024 and in came Dhoni to showcase that he has still got it. Dhoni scored a quick-fire 37 in just 16 balls.

The Vizag crowd witnessed a time travel and a bearer of that was none other than MS Dhoni. Came in at number 8 when Chennai Super Kings was facing the threat of loss. Dhoni smashed a boundary on the first ball he faced. He was dropped on the second ball, and following that, there was no looking back. He smashed 3 more boundaries and sent the ball into the stands three times. He scored 36 off 16 balls. While his innings could not snatch a victory for Chennai, a last-ball six gave the fans what they wanted.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni has a long history of smashing the last ball for a 6. He has done that countless times in the career span of almost two decades. A similar sight was displayed in the DC vs CSK match as well, where MSD smashed a six on Anrich Nortje, which happened to be the last ball of the CSK innings.

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:52 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a few seconds ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

a few seconds ago
Student Of The Year franchise

SOTY Web Show Adaptation

a minute ago
Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling

Lanka and Ban union

a minute ago
Action on Bitcoin company

Bitcoin dips sharply

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

7 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

8 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

8 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

13 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

17 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

19 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

20 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

20 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo