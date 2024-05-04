Advertisement

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has once again captivated the attention of fans globally with his grand entrance at the Dharamsala airport in Himachal Pradesh. Stepping off a private plane in style, MS Dhoni's arrival was heightened by his striking new hairstyle that has sparked a frenzy among admirers.

Also Read: 'Playoff hopes are still alive...': RCB head coach on team's qualification chances despite 7 losses

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's mass entry in new look

The former India captain's appearance at the airport has sent social media abuzz, with fans eagerly sharing images and videos of his arrival. Dhoni's effortlessly cool demeanor and suave presence have once again reaffirmed his status as a cricketing icon, drawing admiration from fans and fellow players alike.

Advertisement

In a video that has swiftly gone viral, Dhoni can be seen strolling along the tarmac alongside CSK players Sameer Rizvi and Ravindra Jadeja, exuding confidence and charisma. His new hairstyle, a departure from his traditional look, has garnered widespread praise and admiration, further solidifying his status as a trendsetter both on and off the field.

Mass Entry!! 🥵🥵@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZjBLk6zQwn — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni's IPL franchise, is set to lock horns with Punjab Kings in their next game, adding to the anticipation surrounding Dhoni's presence in Dharamsala. The CSK vs PBKS match is slated to take place on May 5.

Also Read: Mild back stiffness forced Rohit Sharma to play as impact sub in MI-KKR clash

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings are currently in the fray to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They are sitting at the number fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table with five wins and as many losses. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are displaying a similar performance to the previous seasons, where they are effectively unlikely to make it to the next stage although numerically anything is possible.



