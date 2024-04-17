Advertisement

MS Dhoni has become a focal point of discussions during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Initially, the buzz surrounded his decision to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Subsequently, attention shifted to his performances in the death overs of matches this season. Now, the focus has shifted to Dhoni's noticeable limp while traveling with the team.

Also Read: 'Play 11 batters. Ask Virat Kohli to bowl. He came out angry': Srikkanth BLASTS RCB

Advertisement

For those unaware, MS Dhoni is currently recovering from a left knee surgery he underwent after the IPL 2023 season. Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy last year after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. Following the tournament. Dhoni underwent surgery in Mumbai.

Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni's love for Bhojpuri commentary

His longtime friend and former teammate, Suresh Raina, offered some insights into MS Dhoni's mindset. During a live broadcast on JioCinema, Suresh Raina shared that the legendary cricketer had praised Raina's commentary in Bhojpuri. Despite concerns about his knee, as expressed by CSK's bowling consultant Eric Simmons, Dhoni appears to be downplaying the issue and not dwelling on his physical setback.

"MS Dhoni was discussing Bhojpuri commentary. He said, 'Bahut hi gajabe commentary kar rahe hai Bhojpuriya mein (You guys have been doing fantastic commentary in Bhojpuri).' I told him Haryanavi is also nice,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said on JioCinema.

Advertisement

You know you're doing some good work when 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙞 appreciates you 😍#TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema | @ImRaina | @rpsingh | @anantyagi_ pic.twitter.com/mXGLBY60gz — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Also Read: 'PLEASE STOP WEARING THAT SHIRT IMMEDIATELY': AB de Villiers' decision turns catastrophic for RCB

Advertisement

MS Dhoni has been managing a persistent knee issue. During the recent match against Mumbai Indians, he was observed with a tightly wrapped left leg, indicating the severity of the problem. It was Dhoni's performance with the bat that helped CSK beat their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the match. Dhoni scored three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the final over of CSK's innings, which eventually turned out to be the difference of the loss.