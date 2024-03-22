×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:20 IST

MS Dhoni recreates Ravindra Jadeja's iconic run-celebration at the IPL 2023 Final during practice

MS Dhoni does a Ravindra Jadeja when he mimicked his celebration from the IPL 2023 Final while training in Chepauk ahead of the CSK vs RCB clash.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja | Image:X / BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The spice for the Indian Premier League is increasing by the hour as the first match of the 2024 season will take place today. All eyes will be locked at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where the first match will officially take place between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A wild hype is in place for the Dhoni vs Kohli clash as it is touted to be the final season before the CSK icon steps down. Ahead of the match, a moment has been winning hearts on social media as MSD was seen recreating a classy moment from last year's IPL Final.

Also Read: 'He gave captain’s armband to Jadeja': Ashwin reveals REAL FEELING on MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy

MS Dhoni recreates a Ravindra Jadeja moment while training, video VIRAL 

MS Dhoni was spotted imitating Jadeja's celebration after Chennai won the IPL 2023 Final during the Chennai Super Kings' training session in Chepauk before the start of the IPL 2024. With both hands lifted in celebration, Jadeja raced after the all-round player scored the game-winning runs in the summit match against the Guajrat Titans. Dhoni was observed performing it during the MA Chidambaram Stadium practice session. Fans linked Dhoni's video to Jadeja's celebration, causing it to go viral on social media.

The Southern Derby is all set to happen today and expect it to be a high-octane match at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. It will also mark the beginning of a new era as the skippers of each team are relatively new. Dhoni was the last standing captain who led the team since its commencement, but he has handed his reins to Gaikwad.

Also Read: 'VIRAT HAS BEEN REDUCED': Matthew Hayden TELLS CSK how to end RCB's challenge in CSK vs RCB match

For the fans, the IPL 2024 season is huge as it could be the swansong, and he could ride off to the sunset after this season. Whether or not it will happen is yet to be determined. There is a chance that he could stay for a couple of years, but the chances are slim.

IPL 2024 will open with the Southern Derby at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, 2024.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:20 IST

