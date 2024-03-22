Advertisement

The spice for the Indian Premier League is increasing by the hour as the first match of the 2024 season will take place today. All eyes will be locked at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where the first match will officially take place between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A wild hype is in place for the Dhoni vs Kohli clash as it is touted to be the final season before the CSK icon steps down. Ahead of the match, a moment has been winning hearts on social media as MSD was seen recreating a classy moment from last year's IPL Final.

MS Dhoni recreates a Ravindra Jadeja moment while training, video VIRAL

MS Dhoni was spotted imitating Jadeja's celebration after Chennai won the IPL 2023 Final during the Chennai Super Kings' training session in Chepauk before the start of the IPL 2024. With both hands lifted in celebration, Jadeja raced after the all-round player scored the game-winning runs in the summit match against the Guajrat Titans. Dhoni was observed performing it during the MA Chidambaram Stadium practice session. Fans linked Dhoni's video to Jadeja's celebration, causing it to go viral on social media.

MS Dhoni celebrating like Jadeja did after winning the 2023 IPL Finals. 🥹💛#IPL2024 | #MSDhoni | pic.twitter.com/TaJMrWT6UO — 🜲 (@balltamperrer)

The Southern Derby is all set to happen today and expect it to be a high-octane match at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. It will also mark the beginning of a new era as the skippers of each team are relatively new. Dhoni was the last standing captain who led the team since its commencement, but he has handed his reins to Gaikwad.

For the fans, the IPL 2024 season is huge as it could be the swansong, and he could ride off to the sunset after this season. Whether or not it will happen is yet to be determined. There is a chance that he could stay for a couple of years, but the chances are slim.

IPL 2024 will open with the Southern Derby at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, 2024.