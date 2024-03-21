×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:43 IST

'End of an era': Internet goes into meltdown after MS Dhoni resigns as CSK captain

Social media platforms are abuzz as netizens flood their feeds with heartfelt tributes to MS Dhoni, acknowledging his immense contributions to CSK and IPL.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
ms dhoni news
MS Dhoni | Image:ipl/bcci
In a stunning twist, MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has made the decision to step down from his leadership role within the franchise just before the commencement of the IPL 2024 season. This announcement comes on the eve of the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. In Dhoni's stead, the mantle of captaincy has been passed to the young and promising batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, signaling a notable change in leadership for CSK.

Internet celebrates MS Dhoni, the captain

Since the news broke just moments ago, the online sphere has erupted into a frenzy. Social media platforms are abuzz as netizens flood their feeds with heartfelt tributes to MS Dhoni, acknowledging his immense contributions to both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the broader Indian Premier League (IPL) community.

“MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,” CSK wrote in its statement on Thursday. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:33 IST

IPL

