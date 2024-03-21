Advertisement

In a stunning twist, MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has made the decision to step down from his leadership role within the franchise just before the commencement of the IPL 2024 season. This announcement comes on the eve of the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. In Dhoni's stead, the mantle of captaincy has been passed to the young and promising batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, signaling a notable change in leadership for CSK.

Internet celebrates MS Dhoni, the captain

Since the news broke just moments ago, the online sphere has erupted into a frenzy. Social media platforms are abuzz as netizens flood their feeds with heartfelt tributes to MS Dhoni, acknowledging his immense contributions to both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the broader Indian Premier League (IPL) community.

So happy that this was Dhoni's final moment as a captain. Fairytale ending! pic.twitter.com/besVOZhY0O — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 21, 2024

No One Can Come Close To Dhoni's Legacy & Domination As A Captian 💛pic.twitter.com/9PBp9GcwqZ — Mugil (@YelloveVersions) March 21, 2024

Expected twist thank you legend #MSDhoni for all the memories ✨💛



The Best Captain Ever in #IPL



Rohit , Dhoni & Kohli no more captains feel like end of an Era. pic.twitter.com/QHv13CsnBm — Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) March 21, 2024

“MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,” CSK wrote in its statement on Thursday.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2024