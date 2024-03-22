×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

England bring star all-rounder to join backroom staff, may appoint him the new head coach

Brendon McCullum manages England's Test side, while Matthew Mott serves as the coach for the team in white-ball formats.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England T20 team
England T20 team | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Andrew Flintoff has joined England's backroom staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and ECB managing director Rob Key sees this as a potential indication of the former all-rounder's suitability for the team's head coach position. Flintoff is set to coach the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred this season and will also be part of the England team during their four-match T20I series against Pakistan leading up to the ICC tournament.

“Without question, I think he would be an excellent head coach. He will be a worthy candidate going forward. When that time comes and whoever is in this job, and it might be outside of my time, they would be stupid not to look at him,” Rob Key told Telegraph.

Advertisement

Brendon McCullum manages England's Test side, while Matthew Mott serves as the coach for the team in white-ball formats. Key also compared current England captain Ben Stokes to Andrew Flintoff, noting that Stokes, being from Lancashire, can easily connect with players in the dressing room.

“Flintoff is a leader like (Ben) Stokes. Just having someone who knows what it is like to struggle and come out the other end is so relatable to those players. When they have had a bad day, he can explain it.

Advertisement

“He has high emotional intelligence so he understands when you need a bit of an arm around your shoulder or blunt honesty. Those are the skills that make a great leader,” said Key, a close friend of Flintoff.

The 46-year-old Flintoff had suffered serious facial injuries while shooting for ‘Top Gear’ in 2022 and Key was instrumental in bringing his former teammate back to mainstream cricket.

Advertisement

Key also said former England players like all-rounder Moeen Ali should be fast-tracked into coaching roles in future.

“Moeen Ali I think will be an excellent coach, there are so many people. They have these skills and we want to try to create experiences where they can really learn,” he added.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri pair exit

a minute ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji On Marriage

a minute ago
BREAKING: Gunmen open fire in Moscow concert hall.

Moscow Firing

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni run-out

2 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

Saurabh Bharadwaj

3 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

6 minutes ago
Ajit Pawar

BJP To Support Ajit Pawar

9 minutes ago
Chae Seo Jin

Seo Jin's Wedding Shoot

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

India Supports Bhutan

10 minutes ago
Before the passage of the $1.2 trillion spending bill in the House, Greene tweeted that "Our Republican majority is a complete failure."

US Speaker of the House

11 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know

Shaheed Diwas 2024

14 minutes ago
Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada On Termination

18 minutes ago
The Shining

Book To Movie Adaptations

23 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Interview

30 minutes ago
Maryan and The Goat Life

Prithviraj On His Film

32 minutes ago
School of Rock

School Of Rock Update

38 minutes ago
Gunther vs Brock Lesnar

Gunther on Lesnar

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education9 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo