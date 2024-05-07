Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI defeated SRH by 7 wickets to leave the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table after a very long time as they went up to the 9th spot with 4 wins in 12 games.

Hardik Pandya lauds Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said that Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive batting style exerted immense pressure on opposition bowlers, often resulting in them delivering loose balls to the batsmen at the other end.

"SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. It's sheer confidence. He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings," Hardik Pandya said after the match.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a remarkable unbeaten century off just 51 deliveries as he propelled Mumbai Indians to their fourth victory of the IPL 2024 season. SKY smashed a six to bring up his ton and take MI home.

Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each to restrict SRH at 173/8 "My bowling - I do the stuff I do. I like bowling good areas and see how it goes. Today it was nipping around and that worked. The wickets Piyush took are guys who can take the game away. He asked to long from the shorter side but had to adjust.

"In T20s, more than change-ups consistency is important, which PC was today, and found success with," Pandya said.

(With PTI inputs)