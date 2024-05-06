Advertisement

MS Dhoni is undeniably one of the star attractions in the IPL, as he features once a year in competitive action. The fans clamor the stadiums and the stands are filled in Yellow. The love for MSD is inevitable as he is one of the most successful Team India skippers who led the side towards unmatched glory. However, this year has been different as he handed the captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad and ended an era. CSK has been struggling lately, and the pundits have been critical of MS' position in the Playing XI. Irfan Pathan has vented his frustration during CSK's clash against PBKS.

Irfan Pathan wants CSK management to opt out of MS Dhoni's strategy to bat in the lower order

MS Dhoni failed to serve his purpose as a finisher as the star-CSK batter fell for a golden duck to the ball of PBKS' Harshal Patel, and there was no Mahi Mania in Dharamshala yesterday. Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan, while speaking on Star Sports, criticized the strategy that Dhoni has been implementing. He also added that it will not work for CSK if they want to make their way into the playoffs.

“MS Dhoni batting at No.9 doesn’t work for CSK, it’s doesn’t help the team’s cause. I know that he is 42, but he is in solid form. He should be taking the responsibility of batting up the order. He should bat for at least 4 to 5 overs. He is batting for the last over or last 2 overs and that doesn’t serve the purpose for CSK for a long term.

India's MS Dhoni looks behind after he loses his wicket during the IPL 2024 match between the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium | Image: BCCI



“It might happen that we will see CSK qualify for the playoffs from here on and they need to win 90 percent of their games. As a proper senior guy, who’s in form, he needs to bat up the order. He can’t be doing the same thing that he has done on quite a few occasions,” Pathan said.

Irfan Pathan further argued that the CSK cannot sent out Shardul Thakur in crunch situations when they have an in-form hitter in MS Dhoni. He also sees the need for someone in the management to urge Dhoni and say, ‘Come on mate, bat for 4 overs.’

This is the second time that MSD lost his wicket in the IPL 2024 season. The first one was against LSG when he was dismissed via run out by the same man who bowled him in their latest fixture, Harshal Patel.