In a disappointing turn of events, Mumbai Indians (MI) have become the first team to crash out of contention for the playoffs in IPL 2024, marking a massive setback for the formidable franchise. The team's hopes were dashed as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a stunning performance, decimating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a 10-wicket victory, leaving MI with no mathematical chance of progressing further in the tournament.

MI crash out of IPL 2024 playoff race

The comprehensive win for SRH not only propelled them to the third position in the IPL 2024 points table but also dealt a severe blow to MI's hopes. MI's campaign under the leadership of newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya will end after the conclusion of the league stage.

Currently languishing at the bottom of the table, MI's dreams of securing a playoff berth have been shattered. With just two league games remaining, MI's fate is sealed as they will not participate in the IPL playoffs.

SRH vs LSG: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma do the job for Hyderabad

Blazing fifties by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

Head (89 not out, 30b) and Abhishek (75 not out, 28b) pummelled LSG bowlers for their stand for the opening wicket, and raced past the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs.

Earlier, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty carried LSG to 165 for four on a slow pitch.

For the Super Giants, Badoni (55 not out) and Pooran (48 not out) played handy knocks.

Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for SRH.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler (2/12).

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 165/4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 29, Nicholas Pooran 48 not out, Ayush Badoni 55 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 for no loss in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 89 not out , Abhishek Sharma 75 not out).