Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IPL In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Indian Premier League: In the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, March 31st, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based franchise are coming into this game following two back-to-back defeats. Meanwhile, the Knights have sealed a stunning eight-wicket triumph over the Rajasthan Royals.

Here are all the Live Streaming Details of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match be played?

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Monday, March 31st, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in India?

The live broadcast of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in India?

The live streaming of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on JioHotstar in India.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders live on Willow TV.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders live on SkyGo.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in Australia?