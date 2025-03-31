Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IPL In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Updated March 31st 2025, 11:08 IST
Indian Premier League: In the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, March 31st, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based franchise are coming into this game following two back-to-back defeats. Meanwhile, the Knights have sealed a stunning eight-wicket triumph over the Rajasthan Royals.
ALSO READ: Riyan Parag Takes A Screamer To Dismiss Shivam Dube, Hasaranga Approves With 'Pushpa' Celebration During CSK vs RR
The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Monday, March 31st, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
The live broadcast of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Fails With The Bat Once Again As Rajasthan Royal Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Runs To Get First Win
The live streaming of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on JioHotstar in India.
Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders live on Willow TV.
Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders live on SkyGo.
Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders live on Foxtel.
Published March 31st 2025, 11:08 IST