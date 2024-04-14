Advertisement

In an exhilarating contest, Lucknow Super Giants scored 167/7 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, finishing at 170/4 in 18.1 overs. DC won by 6 wickets, showcasing a dominant performance. The match marked LSG’s second loss in the IPL 2024 after a notable highlight including Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling figures of 3/20 in 4 overs, earning him the Player of the Match award. The match took place at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

KL Rahul heaps praise on Frazer-McGurk’s effort in LSG vs DC match and provides Mayak Yadav’s update

On Friday, Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul expressed astonishment at the impressive performance of young Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Frazer-McGurk. He mentioned that fast bowler Mayank Yadav may need more time to recover from a lower-abdomen niggle and might not play immediately. Despite Rahul’s absence due to Yadav's injury, Delhi Capitals successfully chased LSG's 167-run total in 18.1 overs, led by Australian debutant Frazer-McGurk's 35-ball 55 and a strong 77-run partnership with Rishabh Pant (41). KL Rahul said:

"McGurk, the new guys when they come in, was very unknown. We've watched a lot of videos of him but he hit the ball really well, credit to him," said Rahul.

Giving an update on Yadav, whose tearaway pace has rattled many a batters in IPL 2024, Rahul said, "Mayank is not too bad; he looks good, feeling good but we also want to make sure we don't rush him back in too early.

"He's young, we need to protect his body. He's itching to go, we just have to pull him back a little, maybe a couple of more games, before he comes back," added Rahul, who scored 39 on Friday.

The home team skipper conceded his team fell a good 20 runs short.

"We were 15-20 short, should've capitalised to get 180. There was a bit of help for seamers, odd-ball was keeping low and Kuldeep (Yadav) put the brakes on our batting group. We fought till the end." Kuldeep was the most successful DC bowler, returning figures of 3/20 in four overs. "We were in the game till the 10th over, then a dropped catch and then Rishabh-McGurk took it away from us. In hindsight, can wonder if we could've done something differently (with Nicholas Pooran's batting position)," said Rahul.

(With inputs from PTI)